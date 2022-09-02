Read full article on original website
Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel
ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway on Saturday, Aug. 29. (The video is embedded below).
WCVB
Dog found dead with severe burns in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Massachusetts city, as a severely-burned dog was found dead. Officers responded to Curwin Circle at about 12:30 p.m. after neighbors found the dog's body in a wooded area. Lynn police have only confirmed at this time that...
NECN
whdh.com
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
Two officers pull unconscious man from burning vehicle in Worcester
WORCESTER — Two Police officers from Worcester jumped into action Monday morning and saved the life of a young man after he was trapped inside his burning car. According to police, an officer was driving near the Southwest Common Plaza in Worcester around 1 a.m. when she noticed a car flipped on its roof and on fire.
fallriverreporter.com
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting
BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
Police drone helps locate missing child on Duxbury Beach
DUXBURY, Mass. — Some quick action - and the use of a drone- helped police track down a missing child on Duxbury Beach on Saturday. It happened during the town’s Labor Day Beach party which featured an evening of music and a beach bonfire. Duxbury Police say the...
Man rescues driver from floodwaters in Providence
Pleasant Valley Parkway was one of several roadways that flooded in the capital city Monday afternoon.
ABC6.com
WMUR.com
Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at Epping Dunkin'
EPPING, N.H. — A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged second-degree assault, a felony, and seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault.
Driver trapped after car flipped over into woods along Route 9 in Wellesley
WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley Police and Fire responded to a rollover crash Tuesday morning where a person was found entrapped in their vehicle. The vehicle was found on its side in the woods after driving off the highway. According to police, the driver was being evaluated by EMS on the scene just around 5:30 a.m. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
NH man stabbed to death on Manchester trail identified by police
Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
Turnto10.com
Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
NECN
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
Fire crews battle 2-alarm fire in Medford multi-family home
MEDFORD, Mass. — Fire crews battled a large house fire in Medford on Monday morning. Medford Deputy Fire Chief Scott Graham tells Boston 25 that crews got the first call for the fire on Forest Street at around 6:20 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the rear of the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts drug dealer accused of selling what victim thought was cocaine before death
A Massachusetts man is facing charges of manslaughter and distribution of a class A substance in connection with the March 2022 overdose death of a 36-year-old woman, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. The charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Delacruz were filed Friday. He is accused of...
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Suspended After Arrested For Drug Charges
A Massachusetts corrections officer is suspended after he was arrested on drug-related charges, authorities said. Vito Forlano, of Attleboro, was arrested while arriving to work at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Norfolk County District Attorney's office said. He was later arraigned on three counts of possession of a class...
