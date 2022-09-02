ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

thelocalne.ws

Goats on Route 1 prompt police investigation of dog kennel

ROWLEY — What started as a fun — if slightly dangerous — round-up of some loose goats on Route 1 has led to an investigation of a dog kennel, police said. With the help of a good Samaritan — who handed police his McDonald’s french fries — cops were able to round up four goats that were wandering in and out of traffic on the busy highway on Saturday, Aug. 29. (The video is embedded below).
ROWLEY, MA
WCVB

Dog found dead with severe burns in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Lynn police are investigating a disturbing incident in the Massachusetts city, as a severely-burned dog was found dead. Officers responded to Curwin Circle at about 12:30 p.m. after neighbors found the dog's body in a wooded area. Lynn police have only confirmed at this time that...
LYNN, MA
NECN

Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police

Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn Saturday

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up a dog on Curwin Terrace. When they got to the scene the dog had already died. Residents in the area say they heard...
LYNN, MA
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victims identified in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — An investigation remains underway after a triple-shooting killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester on Sunday morning. According to Boston Police, Tefan Ivy, 32 of Brockton and Jermaine Daye, 33, of Randolph were shot and killed over the weekend on Melbourne Street. A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police said.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts

ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
ROWLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Man accused of attacking workers, police officer at Epping Dunkin'

EPPING, N.H. — A man accused of attacking three people — including a police officer — Monday at a Dunkin' in Epping is facing several charges. Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton, is charged second-degree assault, a felony, and seven Class A misdemeanors, including three counts of simple assault.
EPPING, NH
Fox News

NH man stabbed to death on Manchester trail identified by police

Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
MANCHESTER, NH
Turnto10.com

Fire displaces 10 from multifamily home in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire Monday in a multifamily home in Providence forced 10 people to find other places to stay. The deputy assistant chief said the fire started on the first floor of the Knight Street building before making its way to the second floor. No one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced

Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
MEDFORD, MA

