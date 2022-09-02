2 Coosa County residents sentenced on child pornography charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) – Two Coosa County residents have been sentenced for their roles in sexually exploiting a five-year-old child Wednesday.

According to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart, Michael Ochoa, 27, was sentenced to 60 years for the sexual exploitation of a child and advertising child pornography. Chasity Breanna Harris, 22, was sentenced to 25 years for the sexual exploitation of a child. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to their plea agreements and other federal court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report originating in Alabama describing activity related to child pornography on Twitter in Jan. of 2021.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency then began an investigation. Ochoa and Harris, who were residing together in Coosa County, soon became suspects. When law enforcement agents searched electronic devices belonging to Ochoa and Harris, they found evidence of child pornography.

During their plea hearing on June 6, 2022, Ochoa and Harris admitted they took pictures of a five-year-old child’s genitalia and subsequently uploaded the images to social media sites. Ochoa also admitted that he recorded the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct and later shared the material on the Kik messaging app with another user.

This case was investigated by ALEA and the FBI, with assistance from NCMEC and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney J. Patrick Lamb prosecuted the case.

