Pennsylvania State

PA to distribute nearly $500M to local governments in upcoming weeks

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second, final, round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Officials said the funding will be distributed to eligible local governments that originally requested and received the first round of funding in 2021.

Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to pardon thousands for marijuana convictions

“Thanks to President ​Joe Biden, local governments across Pennsylvania are receiving a second round of ARPA funding to help plan for the future needs of their communities,” said Gov. Wolf.

Gov. Wolf said the second round of payments should be distributed by September 18.

WBRE

WBRE

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

