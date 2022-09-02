ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

Five juveniles, one man arrested in connection to LaPlace elementary break-in

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— Multiple people are behind bars in connection to a break-in at a LaPlace elementary school that damaged several classrooms last month. On Saturday, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a series of arrests of six people linked to the investigation — namely a 21-year-old man and five juvenile suspects.
LAPLACE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy