brproud.com
‘A courageous and defining voice for Louisiana’: Leaders react to death of Moon Landrieu
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— It’s a sad day in Louisiana as we mourn the loss of former New Orleans mayor and voice for equality in Louisiana, Moon Landrieu. Upon the announcement of Landrieu’s passing, his legacy became even more known as leaders on both the city and state levels lamented the former political dynasty patriarch’s loss of life.
brproud.com
Suicide crisis line receives 1,400 calls from Louisiana after launch of ‘988’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been two months since the National Hotline launched the three-digit number: “988.” One month after launching, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received more than 1,400 calls in the state of Louisiana. “It’s free of charge, and it’s staffed by trained crisis...
brproud.com
Bivalent vaccine to be available in Louisiana before end of September
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The CDC has approved new protection against the latest COVID-19 variant — and it’s already on its way to Louisiana. “You know, we still see a number of patients in our EDs and our emergency rooms coming in,” said Dr. Aldo Russo, medical director at Ochsner.
brproud.com
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
brproud.com
Five juveniles, one man arrested in connection to LaPlace elementary break-in
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— Multiple people are behind bars in connection to a break-in at a LaPlace elementary school that damaged several classrooms last month. On Saturday, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a series of arrests of six people linked to the investigation — namely a 21-year-old man and five juvenile suspects.
