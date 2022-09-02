ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Man arrested, charged after armed robbery at Middletown smoke shop

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEJkh_0hg3DNo200

MIDDLETOWN — A man is in police custody after he was accused of robbing a tobacco and vape shop at gunpoint in Middletown Thursday, according to investigators.

The robbery happened Thursday at the RP Smoke and Vape Shop on Roosevelt Boulevard in Middletown. Police were called after a man displayed a gun, demanded cash, then ran from the store, a Middletown police spokesperson said in a media release issued Friday.

The investigation found the suspected robber got away in a dark-colored SUV that was later spotted by an officer on routine patrols, the spokesperson said.

Officers searched the SUV and found a gun under the driver’s seat. The investigation led to a search warrant at a home on Bavarian Street that concluded with the arrest of Trey Lavell Jackson, 19.

Jackson is facing charges including two counts of aggravated robbery and carrying concealed weapon.

If you have information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call Middletown police at 513-425-7700 or Detective French at 513-425-7742.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Cindy Sullivan
3d ago

And look at him, he's proud and thinks it's funny apparently...how will he feel when he's someone's gf I prison? Won't be funny then.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Police: Two guns pulled during fight at Kroger in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Norwood police are looking for two groups of people who pulled guns during a fight and put the Norwood Kroger on lockdown Monday. Police say the two groups were fighting at the store on Montgomery Road Monday afternoon. They say one person from each group pulled a...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 19

2 suspects accused of peeping into NKY teen’s bedroom

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Fort Thomas police are searching for two people accused of peeping into a teenage girl’s bedroom. The victim’s father, who prefers to remain anonymous, says he’s bothered by what happened. “Stay away from my daughter’s bedroom window,” he said Monday.
FORT THOMAS, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Vape Shop#The Rp Smoke#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Gazette

Meth sales land woman in prison

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
HILLSBORO, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
94K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy