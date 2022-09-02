ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
