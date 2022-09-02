The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO