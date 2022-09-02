Overdose deaths surged 33% in San Diego County last year; local authorities warn of ‘fentanyl nightmare’

Read full article on original website
Related
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ escapes house arrest in San Diego
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
Sheriff search for possibly armed, dangerous man in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
Firefighters sleeping in ditches to battle border fire among valiant efforts from first responders over holiday weekend
A hot and windy Sunday has created a "very high" fire hazard for a majority of San Diego County, as indicated by the Ready San Diego wildfire hazard map.
Shooting in San Diego's Southcrest area leaves man dead
San Diego Police say a 40-year-old man was shot to death Monday night after an argument with another man on Una Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing
According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St.
KPBS
New series looks into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme
Over the course of nearly a decade, Gina Champion-Cain swindled hundreds of millions of dollars from unsuspecting investors in what would be the largest Ponzi scheme in San Diego history. Now, more than two years since she pleaded guilty to a 15-year prison sentence, a new series of stories from...
San Diego hospitals seeing an influx of heat-related illnesses
SAN DIEGO — Many people are feeling the effects of this extreme heatwave. "It's a dangerous level of heat out there and many people are dehydrated and having some issues," said Sharp Memorial's Emergency Room Dr. Keith Yablonicky. Yablonicky said he has personally taken care of five to six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in Old Town; investigation underway
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Old Town Monday afternoon, authorities said.
East County brush fire prompts evacuation warning
A vegetation fire threatened structures near Ramona, prompting evacuations.
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire in Fallbrook Forward Rate Stopped at 30 Acres, 10% Contained
Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. By 5 p.m. the forward rate was stopped at 30 acres. Cal Fire said firefighters will remain at the scene building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
Tree branch fall injures 4 in Mission Bay
Four people were hurt Sunday after a tree branch fell down on to a camping tent in the Mission Beach area, authorities said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
Water contact warning issued for IB shoreline
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality stated in its warning issued Monday that bacteria levels exceeded state health standards and could cause illness to swimmers.
Boy, 17, Arrested at Border in 19-Year-Old’s Imperial Beach Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot
Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.
etxview.com
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
San Diego Channel
Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.
KPBS
Record-high temperatures set to continue in San Diego
Scorching temperatures, which are setting new records daily, continued Monday across much of San Diego County with an excessive heat warning in place until Friday night. Some drying with mid-level flow strengthening is expected to lead to increasing high temperatures through Monday, which is expected to be the hottest day of the week for most areas.
In lawsuit over distance learning, parents accuse San Diego County schools of violating Constitution
The plaintiffs include five parents who have previously sued over what they argue was inadequate instruction during schools' pandemic closures.
Comments / 0