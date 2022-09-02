Read full article on original website
Related
Police: ‘Fat Leonard’ escapes house arrest in San Diego
The military contractor who pleaded guilty to orchestrating the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal and was under house arrest in San Diego is now on the run after cutting off his GPS monitoring ankle bracelet over the weekend, federal authorities said.
Body found in Old Town; investigation underway
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Old Town Monday afternoon, authorities said.
U.S. Marshals search for 'Fat Leonard' following escape from house arrest
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals in California were searching overnight and into Tuesday for a foreign defense contractor known as "Fat Leonard" who escaped from house arrest where he was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a massive corruption scandal involving Navy officials. Leonard Glenn Francis escaped his San...
Sheriff search for possibly armed, dangerous man in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is searching San Marcos for a man who may be armed and dangerous, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting in San Diego's Southcrest area leaves man dead
San Diego Police say a 40-year-old man was shot to death Monday night after an argument with another man on Una Avenue.
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
Officer injured after woman suspected of DUI crashes into patrol vehicle
An officer was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after a woman suspected of DUI crashed into his patrol vehicle, according to San Diego Police.
Teenage boy arrested in connection to man's stabbing death in Imperial Beach
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach Thursday night.
Boy, 17, Arrested at Border in 19-Year-Old’s Imperial Beach Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on suspicion of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in an oceanfront neighborhood near Border Field State Park, authorities said Sunday. The teen was arrested just after noon Saturday by agents with the San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force....
San Diego police respond to Colina del Sol stabbing
According to the San Diego Police Department, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 300 block of 50th St.
SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot
Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident
No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
SAN DIEGO (CNN) - A suspected killer on the run for six years appeared in court on Friday for the murder of his girlfriend in California. Raymond McLeod was arraigned for the 2016 death of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell. Police said McLeod and Mitchell lived in Arizona but were visiting friends...
chulavistatoday.com
Two Men Sentenced to Prison for Participating in Nationwide Grandparent Scam
A federal judge sentenced two men to nine years and two years in prison for their role in a large-scale criminal enterprise that swindled over $300,000 from ten elderly victims in San Diego County. Timothy Ingram, 30, of North Hollywood, California, and 46-year-old Joaquin Lopez of Hollywood, Florida, were sentenced...
Huntington Beach Police Searching For Missing Man
Police are asking for the public's help to find a 53-year-old man who went missing today in Huntington Beach.
Man sentenced in killing of woman on North County hiking trail
A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.
Domestic Violence Suspect Gets into Violent Conflict with Police
A rifle-wielding man suspected of beating his girlfriend was fired upon during a confrontation with Anaheim police early Friday, but he escaped injury and was taken into custody.
oc-breeze.com
Carlsbad man convicted of multiple armed robberies
Benjamin Robert Laubbacher of Carlsbad pleaded guilty in federal court today, admitting that he committed six robberies of grocery stores and other businesses during a 15-day period in 2021, including several heists where he displayed a handgun. In his plea agreement, Laubbacher admitted to robbing a CVS pharmacy, a Bath...
San Diego Channel
Homicide investigation underway after stabbing in Imperial Beach, sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says it is investigating a fatal stabbing on Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach that happened Thursday night. Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Station responded to the drive's 900 block around 11:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported in the area, according to a press release.
Fox News
785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1