Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries
Mario Cristobal announced the suspension of three players after Miami's 70-13 win against Bethune-Cookman.
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
