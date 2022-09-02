ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor's 'tremendous success' fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" to discuss what's right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what's going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
