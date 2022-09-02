Read full article on original website
Storm cleanup in Sioux Falls nears end
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial start of fall, and the season is a welcome sight for crews in Sioux Falls following two derechos and a long summer of cleanup.
KELOLAND News to launch 1-hour newscast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to launch KELOLAND News First@4 on Tuesday, September 6. The newscast will feature one hour of news, weather and community information from the region’s leading news organization. Anchoring KELOLAND News First@4 will be veteran journalists Don Jorgensen and...
North Sioux Falls incident; first medical marijuana store opens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city. The Attorney General’s Office says it is...
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
Sioux Falls Citizen Planning Academy sign up open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A project looking to anticipate where the people of Sioux Falls will live work and shop in the year 2040 is seeking citizens to assist. According to a release sent by the city, the population is expected to grow to 280,000 by 2040, with a metro area of 325,000, all within 120 square miles.
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
Construction closes part of rec trail in downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the recreation trails at Falls Park will be closed due to construction. Crews started work Tuesday on the trail south of Falls Park. Construction is expected to last until October 14. People can use the detour along Weber Avenue and 8th Street.
IT’S CORN: “Corn Kid” visits Children’s Museum of South Dakota
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The corn craze made it’s way to the Corn Palace Saturday. Corn Kid, also known as Tariq, paid a visit to Mitchell earlier with South Dakota Tourism naming him a “corn-bassador.”. NewsCenter1’s Anya Mueller met Tariq in Brookings where he was checking out the...
Fall Festival returns to Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states. “We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary. The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue....
A closer look inside the Kirby Science Discovery Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Big plans are in store for the future of the Washington Pavilion. Back in July, the Pavilion received a $1.2 million donation — its largest single donation in its history. That donation will be used in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Inside the...
All things summer vacation!
We kicked off our week with a special summer vacation day themed show. One thing is for sure. Having the perfect read for your vacation getaway is a must. Siouxland Libraries stopped by to share some summer reads you’ll want to add to your list. Speaking of things you...
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
Ultra-marathoners visit Lennox-area farm
LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather is great for people who want to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. It’s what runners did today at The Good Earth Farm in the Lennox area. The catch? Many began their run Saturday morning and will not stop throughout...
Union hosts Labor Day picnic
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) The South Dakota Federation of Labor hosted a Labor Day picnic at Terrace Park in central Sioux Falls today. Organizers said they put together today’s event to show appreciation for workers as well as educate the community. Members of the South Dakota State Federation of...
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
Kory and the Fireflies to play Levitt concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s still time to catch some concerts at Levitt at the Falls before the season winds down next weekend. Another act with local roots will rock the stage this Saturday. Thousands of people filled the Levitt in 2019 as Kory and the Fireflies...
Brookings’ new police chief; Gunshots at MN State Fair; Warmer weather returns Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The new police chief of Brookings says he hopes to live up to the expectation and legacy that the department has already earned within the community.
Thousands of animals take shelter in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The area in the name “Sioux Falls Area Humane Society” is true. Executive director Kori J. Baade said the society provides service to Sioux Falls but also has 21 outside contracts. Those contracts include Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. So, in counties or...
DCI investigating shooting; Hot temps; Fall Festival
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Labor Day, here’s the latest headlines and weather to start your day. One person was shot and killed at a home in Arlington on Sunday morning. The Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of...
