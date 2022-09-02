SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A project looking to anticipate where the people of Sioux Falls will live work and shop in the year 2040 is seeking citizens to assist. According to a release sent by the city, the population is expected to grow to 280,000 by 2040, with a metro area of 325,000, all within 120 square miles.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO