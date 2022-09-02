Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Palin calls for Begich to drop out of the congressional race but deadline arrives and neither budge
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 5 p.m. Sept. 5 deadline has come and gone for candidates to drop out of the general election to fill the late Don Young’s congressional seat. Despite calls for one of them to step down, Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich are still in it.
Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native heading to Congress, journeys home to the river
The daughter of a Yu'pik mom and a dad from Nebraska, Peltola defeated Sarah Palin in a special election. She'll be the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the U.S. House in 50 years.
kinyradio.com
First forum for gubernatorial candidates held in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Rep. Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker took part in the forum. (Screen capture courtesy ADN) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The first in a series of forums for the top candidates for Alaska governor was held Thursday in Anchorage. The forum, which was held at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
drydenwire.com
Joan Beglinger Ends Campaign For Governor, Shifts Support To Tim Michels
Independent candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Joan Beglinger, announced that she will be dropping out of the race and has thrown her support behind the Republican nominee, Tim Michels, according to an email announcement from Beglinger. Announcement. The extent of the corruption in our politics may be the most important lesson...
ktoo.org
Many Alaska Native people say new Representative Peltola brings long-sought representation
Alaska Twitter lit up after Democratic candidate Mary Peltola won the special general election to fill the remainder of Don Young’s term as Alaska’s U.S. House Representative. Democrats and progressives were excited about Peltola representing Alaskans, and some Alaska Native people were also happy about her win due to a different kind of representation.
Retired CSC educator collaborating with Alaska school district
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s presence in Alaska is expanding. In addition to a well-established graduate program in Anchorage, an undergraduate cohort from the Palmer/Wasilla area will enroll this fall. Nearly 50 individuals have graduated through CSC’s grow-your-own school administrator partnership with the Anchorage School District, according to...
Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican
When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
ktoo.org
Friday, September 2, 2022: Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Harvest Fair expands horizons of gardening in Juneau.
Alaska’s labor unions say there’s a lot to reflect upon this Labor Day holiday – especially union members, who worked in service jobs during the pandemic and put themselves at risk, while others were able to work from home. On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ktoo.org
Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney...
Wisconsin GOP candidate calls for ‘pitchforks and torches’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his giving to anti-abortion groups, churches and others — rhetoric that Democrats say amounts to threatening violence.
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
kinyradio.com
CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
kdll.org
A history of school counts at small peninsula schools
Funding for Alaska’s schools is always in flux. Questions of budget cuts and school consolidation are never off the table, even for the state’s biggest districts. But Alaska’s smallest, most rural schools are watching one very important number each fall: student enrollment. When schools in Alaska drop under 10 students, they lose their full funding from the state and could be closed by their districts.
Alaskan Hunter Gets Mauled by Brown Bear After Mistaking it for Dead
It’s legal to hunt certain brown bears during designated seasons in Alaska. But hunting a fellow predator always puts your own life on the line. This past Thursday morning, an Alaskan hunting party set out to the Ship Creek area of Anchorage to hunt one of the most dangerous animals on the planet: a brown bear. And a brown bear they did find.
alaskasnewssource.com
DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.
Rents and home prices up, especially in Anchorage
Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two decades, the Annual Renter Survey by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties
Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
