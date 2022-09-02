ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

kinyradio.com

First forum for gubernatorial candidates held in Anchorage

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, former Rep. Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker took part in the forum. (Screen capture courtesy ADN) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The first in a series of forums for the top candidates for Alaska governor was held Thursday in Anchorage. The forum, which was held at...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska state revenue commissioner resigning

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office says Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020. Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner. Mahoney’s expected departure marks...
ALASKA STATE
drydenwire.com

Joan Beglinger Ends Campaign For Governor, Shifts Support To Tim Michels

Independent candidate for Wisconsin Governor, Joan Beglinger, announced that she will be dropping out of the race and has thrown her support behind the Republican nominee, Tim Michels, according to an email announcement from Beglinger. Announcement. The extent of the corruption in our politics may be the most important lesson...
WISCONSIN STATE
Panhandle Post

Retired CSC educator collaborating with Alaska school district

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s presence in Alaska is expanding. In addition to a well-established graduate program in Anchorage, an undergraduate cohort from the Palmer/Wasilla area will enroll this fall. Nearly 50 individuals have graduated through CSC’s grow-your-own school administrator partnership with the Anchorage School District, according to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Honolulu Civil Beat

Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican

When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
HAWAII STATE
ktoo.org

Friday, September 2, 2022: Juneau Central Labor Council celebrates Labor Day. Quinton Woolman Morgan’s new CD recording. Christine Kleinhenz featured at Juneau Artists Gallery. Harvest Fair expands horizons of gardening in Juneau.

Alaska’s labor unions say there’s a lot to reflect upon this Labor Day holiday – especially union members, who worked in service jobs during the pandemic and put themselves at risk, while others were able to work from home. On this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at...
JUNEAU, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
ALASKA STATE
KTAR News

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

City of Palmer sees sales tax benefit from Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - As the snow begins to creep down the mountains, the Alaska State Fair enters its final weekend. The fair puts the small town of Palmer in the spotlight during its now three-week run, but does the town itself benefit from the festivities? The short answer is yes.
PALMER, AK
kinyradio.com

CCTHITA announces emergency communications system for tribal members

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is now working with Everbridge, a leader in critical communications, to provide tribal citizens with emergency communication before, during and after a critical event. According to a press release, the Everbridge emergency notification system...
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

A history of school counts at small peninsula schools

Funding for Alaska’s schools is always in flux. Questions of budget cuts and school consolidation are never off the table, even for the state’s biggest districts. But Alaska’s smallest, most rural schools are watching one very important number each fall: student enrollment. When schools in Alaska drop under 10 students, they lose their full funding from the state and could be closed by their districts.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Rents and home prices up, especially in Anchorage

Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two decades, the Annual Renter Survey by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ellie's Furcast: Alaska Rescue Kitties

Families devastated by addiction remember loved ones at Park Strip memorial. In 2021 Alaska had the fastest growing rate of overdose deaths in the country with a 74% increase from the year before, according to the State Department of Health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9....
ALASKA STATE

