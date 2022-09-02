ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

NBC Bay Area

Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures

Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area

The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power. PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power. Resident Nisreen Baroudi received...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave

The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Flex Alert Issued for Sixth Straight Day, Heat Warning Extended

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday as a heat wave impacts the Golden State with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond. The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Forecast of Extreme Heat Expands to San Francisco, Pacific Coastline

Often blanketed in fog during California heat waves, San Francisco will not escape unscorched this time. The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisory to include the city as well as the Pacific coastline. San Francisco's downtown and its neighborhoods along the bay could see highs reach into the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Bay Area

Doctor-Mother Warns About Hot Playground Equipment Possibly Causing Burns

As people try to hydrate, keep cool and stay protected from the sun during the Bay Area heat wave, one mother is warning about another possible hazard for small children. Nadia Orosz of Mountain View told NBC Bay Area her 21-month-old daughter got second-degree burns that may have come from hot playground equipment at a park in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Forward Progress Stopped in Brush Fire Along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County

Forward progress of a brush fire along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has been stopped, firefighters said late Monday. The blaze sparked evacuation warnings after threatening structures near the highway in the area of Cummings Skyway and Franklin Canyon Road. Cal Fire said firefighters first on scene reported the blaze was burning "with a dangerous rate of spread.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands still without power across Bay Area

(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave

This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday. City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.
BRENTWOOD, CA
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

