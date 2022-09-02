Read full article on original website
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
NBC Bay Area
Some Parts of the Bay Area Reach Dangerously High Temperatures
Temperatures are up across the Bay Area, but the biggest numbers are inland. With temperatures potentially reaching record highs in parts like Contra Costa and Alameda counties, most people are staying inside to avoid the heat. Resident Carla Requena's only option to stay cool at the moment is the cooling...
Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG&E says
While the overall total of Bay Area outages are declining, some regions are seeing an increase of people without electricity.
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
NBC Bay Area
Thousands Without Power as Heat Wave Bakes the Bay Area
The extreme heat is causing transformers to blow across the Bay Area, leaving thousands of people without power. PG&E said several days and nights of unrelenting heat caused one transformer in San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood to blow Sunday night, leaving more than 70 residents without power. Resident Nisreen Baroudi received...
SFist
Sunday Links: Here's When It's Going to Be the Hottest During This Bay Area Heat Wave
The Labor Day weekend heat wave will bring its warmest days Monday and Tuesday — with some inland areas expected to get over 107 degrees. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most areas around the SF Bay today at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Monday; an Extreme Heat Warning is expected to last from 11 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most inland areas; the vast majority of California is now either under an Excessive Heat Warning, Excessive Heat Watch, or Heat Advisory. [ABC7]
NBC Bay Area
Flex Alert Issued for Sixth Straight Day, Heat Warning Extended
A statewide Flex Alert has been issued for Monday as a heat wave impacts the Golden State with blistering temperatures over the Labor Day weekend and beyond. The alert for Labor Day is the sixth consecutive day that the California Independent System Operator has called for voluntary electricity conservation during peak usage hours, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
NBC Bay Area
Forecast of Extreme Heat Expands to San Francisco, Pacific Coastline
Often blanketed in fog during California heat waves, San Francisco will not escape unscorched this time. The National Weather Service has expanded its heat advisory to include the city as well as the Pacific coastline. San Francisco's downtown and its neighborhoods along the bay could see highs reach into the...
NBC Bay Area
Tracking Bay Area Temperature Records Broken During Extended Heat Wave
An extended heat wave baking the Bay Area and California is breaking records. Here's a look at the temperature records that have been broken so far, according to the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back over the next couple days to see if any other records were set.
NBC Bay Area
Doctor-Mother Warns About Hot Playground Equipment Possibly Causing Burns
As people try to hydrate, keep cool and stay protected from the sun during the Bay Area heat wave, one mother is warning about another possible hazard for small children. Nadia Orosz of Mountain View told NBC Bay Area her 21-month-old daughter got second-degree burns that may have come from hot playground equipment at a park in San Jose.
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
NBC Bay Area
Forward Progress Stopped in Brush Fire Along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
Forward progress of a brush fire along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has been stopped, firefighters said late Monday. The blaze sparked evacuation warnings after threatening structures near the highway in the area of Cummings Skyway and Franklin Canyon Road. Cal Fire said firefighters first on scene reported the blaze was burning "with a dangerous rate of spread.
Thousands still without power across Bay Area
(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have were hit hard by outages Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday morning things have started to let up. As of 6 a.m. there are: 4,597 […]
NBC Bay Area
Brentwood Closes Family Aquatic Center During Bay Area Heat Wave
This week's heat wave forced Brentwood officials to shut down the city's family aquatic complex until Wednesday. City officials, citing temperatures ranging from 108 to 114 degrees this week, said the move to close a place families would flock to cool off was done to keep employees and the public safe.
KSBW.com
Thousands flock to Central Coast beaches to escape the extreme heat
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Thousands of people took to the Santa Cruz Main Beach Sunday to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. Many visitors come from the Bay Area as well as the Central Valley. "I’m originally from Tracy. It's really hot out there. It's 107 I...
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat
With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
NBC Bay Area
Relentless Heat Forces Bay Area Schools to Shorten Classes, Cancel Outdoor Activities
The scorching heat wave has forced some Bay Area schools to cancel outdoor activities and shorten classes. While each school district is tackling the relentless heat differently, educators all have a common goal of keeping students safe and in class as long as there are no extended outages. In San...
Here's why everyone, even you, needs to take this Bay Area heat wave seriously
STAY COOL! As you celebrate Labor Day this weekend, here is what experts say to look out for to stay healthy in the extreme heat.
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
