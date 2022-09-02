ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WNEM

Wall of building collapses in Flint

Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36. On Monday, for the 36th Annual Covered Bridge Walk, members of the community have gathered together at noon. Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store

FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
FLINT, MI
Flint, MI
abc12.com

Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, Sept. 6

First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. Wall of building collapses in Flint.
abc12.com

Child found wandering alone in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
abc12.com

National Clean Water Collective testing 100 homes and businesses in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Clean Water Collective's "Check Your Tap" Water Testing Campaign is under way in Flint. The program is providing an opportunity for 100 households and businesses in the city to have their water tested from Tuesday to Sept. 14. Results will be presented in conjunction with the fifth annual Pen PALs Youth Environmental Justice Forum.
abc12.com

Suspected arrest in connection to May 4 shooting death in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man outside the Landmark Food Center in Flint was arrested months after the crime. Investigators say 20-year-old Nico Nard was arrested after four months on the run from authorities. He's accused of shooting and killing a man outside the store on Pierson Road back on May 4.
