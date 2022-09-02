Read full article on original website
WNEM
Wall of building collapses in Flint
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36. On Monday, for the 36th Annual Covered Bridge Walk, members of the community have gathered together at noon. Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The long holiday weekend is coming to an...
Meth, heroin and more found on driver during Lansing area stop
Troopers with the MSP Lansing Post pulled a 32-year-old over and found methamphetamine, heroin, and MDMA.
WNEM
Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
Suspect arrested in May homicide outside Flint grocery store
FLINT, MI – A man suspected in a May shooting outside a Flint grocery store has been arrested, authorities said this week. The man, who MLive-The Flint Journal is not identifying because he has yet to be arraigned, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
abc12.com
Flint fire battalion chief says nobody found inside collapsed building
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Neighbors say a vacant commercial building on Flint's east side collapsed on Monday afternoon and trapped people inside. Amanda Lorick said she heard a loud noise like an explosion and saw a cloud of dust around a building at the intersection of Leith Street and Franklin Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday morning, Sept. 6
First responders responded to the scene of a building that partially collapsed in the city of Flint on Monday, Sept. 5. The food and water rescuers are leaving out is helping Zaria gain much-needed weight. Wall of building collapses in Flint. Updated: 13 hours ago. The burned-out, vacant building is...
abc12.com
Child found wandering alone in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating after a child was found wandering alone Sunday morning. A Good Samaritan found the 6-year-old boy around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of North Saginaw Street and took him to a nearby gas station until police arrived. The child was taken...
abc12.com
National Clean Water Collective testing 100 homes and businesses in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The National Clean Water Collective's "Check Your Tap" Water Testing Campaign is under way in Flint. The program is providing an opportunity for 100 households and businesses in the city to have their water tested from Tuesday to Sept. 14. Results will be presented in conjunction with the fifth annual Pen PALs Youth Environmental Justice Forum.
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
abc12.com
Walkaways from Vassar treatment center allegedly steal car, lead police on chase in Dearborn
VASSAR, Mich. (WJRT) - "Its a wild story, from start to finish, like its just one of those things that is out of a movie," says Marissa Kratz of Bay County. That wild story started in Vassar with a stolen car and ended with a police chase in the Detroit area that ended with a crash into a fence.
WNEM
Original Frankenmuth Annual Covered Bridge Walk member appears for year 36
Labor Day travelers returning home from holiday weekend. The long holiday weekend is coming to an end travelers are making their way back home after the extended break. Here are the top stories we are following for Monday afternoon, Sept. 5. Saginaw woman hosts fundraiser for family of murder victim.
abc12.com
Suspected arrest in connection to May 4 shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A man suspected of shooting and killing another man outside the Landmark Food Center in Flint was arrested months after the crime. Investigators say 20-year-old Nico Nard was arrested after four months on the run from authorities. He's accused of shooting and killing a man outside the store on Pierson Road back on May 4.
Detroit News
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
michiganradio.org
Flint moving to “final phase” of lead pipe replacement program
The clock is ticking on Flint’s lead pipe replacement program. During the city’s water crisis, aging pipes damaged by improperly treated water released lead into Flint’s drinking water. Since 2016, the city says it has inspected 27,133 service lines and replaced 10,059 lead and galvanized lines, as...
1 Man Died Following A Motor Vehicle Near Saginaw (Buena Vista Township, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near the M-13 interchange. A dune buggy towed by a 17-year-old got disconnected and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
1 Person Crashed Following A Police Chase In Shiawassee County (Shiawassee County, MI)
Several charges were filed against a driver in Shiawassee County after a traffic stop by the Michigan State Police. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers attempted to [..]
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
MIGOP SOS candidate tried to kill family, court docs claim
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State Kristina Karamo allegedly tried to kill her husband and children, according to court filings obtained by 6 News media partner MLive. According to the documents, Karamo’s ex-husband, Adom Karamo, wanted more parenting time with the couple’s two daughters and made the allegations in Oakland […]
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flushing man died after police say he was hit and killed while running across I-75 near Saginaw on Friday night. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Michigan Department of Transportation plow truck blocking traffic at the scene later that night.
