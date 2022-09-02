ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Stanly News & Press

Badin to receive $500,000 from state for new waterfront park

Funding for the town of Badin’s new waterfront park will get $500,000 from the state, according to a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office last week. The funding comes from a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, which statewide is awarding $17 million for 39 various projects.
BADIN, NC
Charlotte Stories

New Lake Norman Power Plant Now The Most Powerful In The World

The Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station is located near Denver, NC, about 25 miles north of Charlotte and can generate enough energy to power more than 300,000 homes. Siemens Energy’s SGT6-9000HL is designed to run longer between maintenance cycles and will be the most efficient of its type in Duke Energy’s fleet (about 34% more efficient than the existing combustion turbines at the Lincoln site).
DENVER, NC
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle Police Reports – Sept. 1-3, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. Kerry Jerome Thomas (B M, 69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 636 Nc 24-27 Bypass E, Albemarle, on 09/01/2022. Kerry Jerome Thomas (B M, 69) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 126 W South St, Albemarle, on 09/01/2022.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Albemarle, NC
Albemarle, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shopping carts creating hazards in North Carolina city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro city council members have heard your complaints and witnessed the problem of shopping carts in the middle of streets and on sidewalks for themselves. Now they are talking about changing the ordinance to get this problem under control. It didn’t take FOX8 crews long to find carts from your favorite […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

Food Truck Friday returns to Albemarle with The Tonez

On Friday, the City of Albemarle’s monthly Food Truck Friday will be downtown at Market Station, 501 W. Main St., Albemarle. From 5:30-9 p.m., multiple food trucks will be available. At 6 p.m., The Tonez will take the stage and provide free live music for everyone. The next Food...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Elvis
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Linus Realestate#Art#Photography#Linus Business#Tiffany#Almond#Danu Realty#Badin Brews#Addc Design Committee#Nehi#Davis Motor Company#Chero Cola
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long. A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying Junkyard as the suspect in […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Stanly County Sheriff’s Reports – Aug. 23-Sept. 4, 2022

Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reports the following activity:. Bethany Leigh Horne (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 41073 Mt Zion Church Rd/loop Rd, Norwood, on 8/23/2022. Kevin Dee Polston (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny, M (M), at 130 S Main, Norwood,...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy increasing home energy rates by 9.5% starting in September

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Sept.1, Duke Energy Carolinas will be increasing residential energy rates, affecting approximately 2 million households in western and central North Carolina. In March, Duke Energy released a statement first proposing the increase; however, due to rising fuel costs since March, the initial increase was slightly...
GREENSBORO, NC
Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man wins $2 million on scratch-off

RALEIGH – Joice Hardin Jr. of Gastonia tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. Hardin bought his lucky Grand Money ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. When Hardin arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had...
GASTONIA, NC

