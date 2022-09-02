ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, TX

Comments / 2

Related
newschannel6now.com

Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school

ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for making terroristic threats toward a school on Monday, September 5. Officials with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office say at approximately 1 p.m. Kevin Resendiz was arrested after allegedly making threats of inciting a shooting on social media, directed at a Windthorst school.
WINDTHORST, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Grandfield man pleads guilty to assault of an officer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield man police say was tased with no effect after assaulting an officer has been sentenced to probation. Javier Escobedo pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 2, in the 30th District Court to two counts of assault of an officer, according to court records. In March, police went to the Econo Lodge […]
GRANDFIELD, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, TX
State
Texas State
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
Vernon, TX
Crime & Safety
kswo.com

LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue. The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Debit Card#South American
kswo.com

One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Authorities identify soldier found dead at Fort Sill barracks

LAWTON, Okla. — Fort Sill officials have identified a soldier found dead Friday evening at the base. They said Specialist Gregory Davis of the Fourth Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery was found dead Friday in his barracks room. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the cause...
FORT SILL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
kswo.com

Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
LAWTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy