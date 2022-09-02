Read full article on original website
Man arrested after threatening Windthorst school
ARCHER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for making terroristic threats toward a school on Monday, September 5. Officials with the Archer County Sheriff’s Office say at approximately 1 p.m. Kevin Resendiz was arrested after allegedly making threats of inciting a shooting on social media, directed at a Windthorst school.
Grandfield man pleads guilty to assault of an officer
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Grandfield man police say was tased with no effect after assaulting an officer has been sentenced to probation. Javier Escobedo pleaded guilty Friday, Sept. 2, in the 30th District Court to two counts of assault of an officer, according to court records. In March, police went to the Econo Lodge […]
UPDATE: LPD identifies victim in Tuesday shooting on 26th St.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has confirmed the name of the victim involved in a shooting Tuesday, Aug. 30. According to reports, Rholando Dickerson was found at a residence in the 2200 block of Northwest 26th St. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, before being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Lawton PD investigating shooting incident
Lawton Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday, according to police officials.
LPD investigating Saturday afternoon death on Oak Ave.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A media report from the Lawton Police Department reveals that law enforcement is investigating a death that happened Saturday on Oak Avenue. The address listed in the report -- 6308 northwest Oak Avenue -- is the same apartment complex officers went to Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. for a shooting.
Wichita County authorities may reopen overdose cases to prosecute dealers
As fentanyl overdoses increase in Wichita County, District Attorney John Gillespie and his team are looking to reopen overdoses cases to potentially charge dealers with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, or even felony murder.
Chillicothe sisters die following tragic wreck
A heartbreaking crash that claimed the life of Chillicothe student-athlete Lexi Jo Flynn last week became more devastating after district officials confirmed her younger sister did not survive injuries she sustained during the crash.
Crime of the week: Fentanyl arrests in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been 15 fentanyl related deaths this year in Wichita Falls. Those happened in the span of just six months. Sadly, the increase has been seen specifically among teenagers as young as 14 years old. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint reports some were unaware they...
One victim in Saturday afternoon shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. It happened at an apartment complex on NW Oak Ave. before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to LPD’s Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, officers found one victim when they got there. The person’s condition is unknown...
Authorities identify soldier found dead at Fort Sill barracks
LAWTON, Okla. — Fort Sill officials have identified a soldier found dead Friday evening at the base. They said Specialist Gregory Davis of the Fourth Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery was found dead Friday in his barracks room. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is looking into the cause...
One killed in Wilbarger County motorcycle crash
A Vernon man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Saturday evening in Wilbarger County.
Brown Street Murder defendant enters surprise plea
What started as a bond reduction hearing for one of the four Brown Street Murder defendants ended with an unexpected plea.
Emergency crews extricate driver following Cache Rd. crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A serious car crash slowed traffic on Cache Rd. in Lawton Monday afternoon, after officials were forced to close the two eastbound lanes. The wreck took place just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 20th and Cache Road. Emergency crews were forced to extricate one...
Inappropriate photographer and steak stealer make Texoma’s Most Wanted list
Crime Stoppers has released a list of suspects that the Wichita Falls Police Department is currently looking to place under arrest on September 2, 2022.
Local insurance fraud case resolved 10 years later
The case has been moving through the court for about a decade, with constant delays and resettings. On Thursday, it finally came to a resolution.
One injured in motorcycle crash in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck involving a motorcycle and a car slowed down traffic in Lawton Saturday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 38th St. and Santa Fe Ave. One of the motorcycle’s wheels came off. LPD told 7News one person went to...
One person killed after motorcycle crash on US-287
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on Oklaunion US-87 Saturday, after the driver was ejected from the motorcycle. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said James Robert Mills, 56, failed to stay in his lane during a curve, losing control of his motorcycle and striking a cable barrier in the median.
Lawton pastor speaks on recent gun violence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week alone, there have been two shootings. One person was killed and two others were sent to the hospital. “The fact that criminals are getting so bold, and things are happening in broad daylight. Early in the morning when people are out pumping gas or getting coffee that’s tough,” a resident who lives in an apartment complex right next door to where two people were shot said.
Details released in fatal Chillicothe wreck
More details have been released in the fatal crash of Chillicothe students Thursday morning.
Wichita Falls man arrested for murder by Fentanyl, police say
The Wichita Falls Police Department announced Monday that they arrested a teenager for murder after he allegedly sold counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl.
