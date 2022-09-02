ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'

There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
EUREKA, CA
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed

Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
WEED, CA
Ten Victims Identified in Puget Sound Floatplane Crash

A day after the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for survivors of a seaplane crash in Puget Sound, it released the names of 10 victims who perished on the flight. The authorities identified nine adults, including the pilot, and one child who were aboard the commercial plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, southwest of Whidbey Island and about 35 miles north of Seattle, the Coast Guard said Tuesday morning.
ACCIDENTS
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA
AP seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens' child custody record

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined The Kansas City Star's motion to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ child custody case. The Star and the AP argue that a decision to make the record off-limits to the public to protect...
MISSOURI STATE
Minimum wage, voter ID measures to appear on November ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday. The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it...
NEBRASKA STATE
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature. The...
COLUMBIA, SC

