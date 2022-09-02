Read full article on original website
Blackouts possible as California power grid declares emergency as usage, conservation climb
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Staring at the possibility of Labor Day blackouts, managers of California’s power grid issued an extended Flex Alert for Monday afternoon and evening but warned that voluntary conservation might not be enough to keep the lights on. The Independent System Operator, which runs the grid,...
This is a cold oasis in California. Beware of 'fogburn'
There's a saying about the denizens of this foggy timber town: They don't tan. They rust. That's because it's usually so misty, so salty, and so gray here along California's far northern coast, said Don Hofacker. But sometimes, he emphasized, it does "get pretty doggone hot." "It does get extremely...
As water levels drop in California’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
Welcome to the town that inspired many a Hollywood Western.
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
Northern California wildfire wipes out neighborhood with frightening speed
Jane Coolidge and her husband, Bruce, were driving past the town of Weed, California, on Friday when they saw a huge plume of black smoke. Flames had engulfed a large commercial building, and debris hit their truck as it dropped onto the highway. Falling material landed in dry grass and scrub brush, starting spot fires along both sides of the road.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
Historic Black Northern California neighborhood destroyed in Mill Fire
Much of Weed's Lincoln Heights neighborhood was destroyed in the blaze.
Ten Victims Identified in Puget Sound Floatplane Crash
A day after the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for survivors of a seaplane crash in Puget Sound, it released the names of 10 victims who perished on the flight. The authorities identified nine adults, including the pilot, and one child who were aboard the commercial plane that crashed Sunday afternoon in Mutiny Bay, southwest of Whidbey Island and about 35 miles north of Seattle, the Coast Guard said Tuesday morning.
Dust storm nearly derails marquee event at Burning Man
With just hours to go until Burning Man's namesake event - igniting the wooden "man" effigy- a dust storm hit the Black Rock Desert and threatened to derail the festival.
California's latest stupid reason for attacking recall elections
"The Legislature is stripping power from the voters."
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
Bay Area beaches packed on Labor Day, travelers face hourslong delays
Heading for the Bay Area beaches seems like natural thing to do on this scorcher of a Labor Day. But by midday Bay Area folks were being warned away due to the huge volume of visitors.
Police say 5 shot at house party in Northern California
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Northern California, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
Everyone was talking about Tofino, so I went.
AP seeks ex-Missouri Gov. Greitens' child custody record
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The Associated Press has joined The Kansas City Star's motion to get a sealed court record from former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ child custody case. The Star and the AP argue that a decision to make the record off-limits to the public to protect...
Minimum wage, voter ID measures to appear on November ballot
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday. The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it...
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature. The...
