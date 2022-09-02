ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corona, CA

foxla.com

Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway

FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Corona, CA
El Cerrito, CA
KTLA

Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation

The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
HEMET, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte

El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
EL MONTE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death

(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store

A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot In Blythe Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

A man who was shot in Blythe was found by deputies with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Seeley Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
BLYTHE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Struck By Two Vehicles, Killed in Cathedral City

(CNS) – A man who was struck by two vehicles in Cathedral City Sunday has died from his injuries, police said. The victim was 53-year-old Martin Marquez of Palm Springs, the coroner said. Police responded to the intersection of Ramon Road and Canyon Vista Road at about 6 a.m....
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

Toddler drowns in Fontana pool in 'tragic accident'

FONTANA, Calif. - A two-year-old boy has died after being found drowning in a pool in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Fontana shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, after a relative said they'd found the child drowning in the pool. Deputies got the child out of the pool, but he wasn't breathing. Deputies attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
FONTANA, CA

