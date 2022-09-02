Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VIDEO: Wheelchair-bound man accuses Pomona Police of physical abuse during arrest
A wheelchair-bound man claimed he was physically abused by Pomona Police officers while they were arresting him. James Segall-Gutierrez, the attorney representing Joel Garcia, said that on April 28, Garcia was soliciting donations.
foxla.com
New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies...
spectrumnews1.com
Man to stand trial for allegedly perpetrating double murder in Corona theater
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. What You Need To Know. Joseph Jimenez allegedly gunned down Anthony Barajas,...
foxla.com
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies conduct welfare check on two children and arrest two suspects
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station conducted a welfare check on two children at a residence in Bloomington and arrested two suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 12:20 a.m., deputies were asked to check the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who was at...
Body cam, cell phone video released of fatal deputy shooting in Riverside County
Authorities released body-worn camera and witness cell phone video Monday of a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in July in Riverside County. On Friday, July 22, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto parts store at 15100 Perris Boulevard in Moreno Valley after an employee called 911 to report a man […]
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
Fontana Herald News
Deputy is injured in incident; suspect is arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon
A suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in which a deputy was injured in Jurupa Valley on Sept. 3, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 5:24 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station Special Enforcement Team conducted a...
Fontana Herald News
Man who was standing in traffic lanes is arrested for allegedly resisting officer in Fontana
A 37-year-old man who was standing in traffic lanes was arrested for allegedly resisting a peace officer in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 3 at about 5 a.m., a deputy sheriff from the Fontana Station observed a pedestrian standing in traffic lanes on...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
NBC Los Angeles
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder at a DD's Discount in El Monte
El Monte police officers arrested a man Friday for attempted murder after he attacked a store clerk at a DD's Discount. When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. they found a man identified as Roy Aguirre Jr. attacking a store clerk with a metal/hard plastic item and strangling her.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
NBC Los Angeles
Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store
A teen has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
Man Convicted in 1978 Murder at El Monte Motel
A 62-year-old man linked by DNA evidence to a man's stabbing death at an El Monte motel more than four decades ago was convicted Friday of first-degree murder.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot In Blythe Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries
A man who was shot in Blythe was found by deputies with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Seeley Avenue about 3 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends with shots fired
A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after he was dragged by a suspect who fled a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Saturday, authorities said. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies stopped a red pickup truck in the area of Dodd Street and 48 Street and ordered the driver to get out of the car. “The driver […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Struck By Two Vehicles, Killed in Cathedral City
(CNS) – A man who was struck by two vehicles in Cathedral City Sunday has died from his injuries, police said. The victim was 53-year-old Martin Marquez of Palm Springs, the coroner said. Police responded to the intersection of Ramon Road and Canyon Vista Road at about 6 a.m....
foxla.com
Toddler drowns in Fontana pool in 'tragic accident'
FONTANA, Calif. - A two-year-old boy has died after being found drowning in a pool in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hemlock Avenue in Fontana shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, after a relative said they'd found the child drowning in the pool. Deputies got the child out of the pool, but he wasn't breathing. Deputies attempted CPR, but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Witness: Alleged theater shooter was 'staring like he wanted to punch us'
A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater was behaving strangely on the night of the attack, a witness testified.
