Thomas Worthington's Joey Zalewski named Columbus area high school athlete of the week

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
In a vote that ended Sept. 2, Dispatch.com readers selected the Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from before Aug. 28.

This week's winner is Thomas Worthington football player Joey Zalewski.

Zalewski caught nine passes for 160 yards and a touchdown and had six tackles, including two for a loss, a sack and two tipped passes in a 38-0 win over Worthington Kilbourne.

Zalewski received 35.2% of the vote and was followed by Olentangy Liberty volleyball player Gabi Moulton, who received 27%, Grove City Christian volleyball player Carissa Hunt (15.9%), Dublin Scioto volleyball player Alec Rothe (8.1%), Olentangy Orange football player Michael Clouse (6.6%) and Thomas Worthington water polo player Natalie Holub (5.3%).

Moulton, the runner-up, had 93 assists in three matches, including 45 plus 43 digs and nine aces in a win over Sylvania Northview.

Hunt averaged 15 kills, 14 digs and 17 receptions in three matches. She had 15 kills, 15 digs and 15 receptions in a win over Tree of Life, 13 kills, 16 digs and 26 receptions in a loss to Columbus Academy and 18 kills, 12 digs and 9 receptions in a win over Madison Christian.

The Athlete of the Week voting recognizes athletes across all sports.

Nominations are due Monday mornings for competitions that took place the previous week.

Anyone can nominate an athlete through Twitter tagging @BrianWhite13 or by email to bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. Athletes who have not been a recipient of one of the weekly awards can be nominated more than once.

Have any questions? Email sports editor Brian White at bwhite1@dispatch.com.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

