Columbus, OH

Almost half of Columbus students log into class, what the new teachers contract looks like

By Michael Lee, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
Good morning Columbus!

And happy September! August was a whirlwind when it came to education news and to say that we were busy on the education team would simply be an understatement!

At the start of last month, we saw the Columbus Education Association and Columbus City Schools return to the bargaining table after negotiations ended at a standstill back in July. However, negotiations continued to stall between the union and the district for the first couple of weeks until the CEA decided to strike on Aug. 22. But after three days, the union and district came to a conceptual agreement and officially ratified their contract days later — sending students back to school last Monday.

But anyways, enough of the recap, as I know many of you all had been following the strike very closely. Last week, we began to wrap up our daily strike coverage (with hopefully more follow-ups to come), and so here's what you may have missed.

Review Session: Last week, Columbus City Schools released its attendance numbers for the first five districtwide days of school, after many parents either struggled to log their students on or were confused on the district's attendance procedures.

On the first official day of classes on Aug. 24, 22,679 students out of the district's 47,000 or so students logged onto class remotely — about 48%.

"There will be some slight fluctuations due to the withdrawal of some students and a few buildings’ attendance numbers that are still being verified," said Columbus City Schools spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant.

Before the first day of classes — which was the last day of the strike — some parents told the Dispatch that they would not log their students into class due to not wanting to cross the "virtual picket line." Many were left confused and unhappy as they found that their students were still marked present when they did not log into class.

Angiee Reene’s daughter, a third-grader at John Burroughs Elementary, was initially marked present for the first day of school, even though she never logged on.

“It’s weird,” the 27-year-old West Side resident said. “It was confusing. It was almost disheartening. It was falsifying information.”

According to the district, the student information system it uses, Infinite Campus, by default marks a student present until someone manually marks them as absent — in this case, substitute teachers.

Students were remote for the first three days of classes. On Aug. 25, 24,537 students logged on remotely, while around 1,200 more students logged on the next day.

However, when it came to the first day of in-person classes, which began last Monday, around 40,000 of the districts students were marked present.

Extra Credit:

Michael Lee

Email: mylee@dispatch.com

