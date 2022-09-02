ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Metrowest Daily News

Motorists on I-290 eastbound face nighttime detours next week. Here's why

By Dan O'Brien, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

MARLBOROUGH — Motorists in the Marlborough-Hudson area could be dealing with traffic issues even after the conclusion of the long Labor Day weekend.

The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said Friday that the on-ramp connecting Interstate 290 eastbound to Interstate 495 northbound and the Route 85 Connector will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a press release, MassDOT officials said the closure is necessary to allow crews and contractors to safely conduct bridge repair operations.

During the overnight work, motorists heading east on I-290 and who are seeking to access I-495 northbound or Route 85 in Hudson will be re-routed to I-495 southbound where they can use exit 63A (Route 20 eastbound) to turn around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBOJa_0hg3Bbtg00

Motorists traveling through these areas at the affected times should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution, MassDOT officials said.

All scheduled work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Pike bridge work: MassDOT replaces eight bridges in Southborough, Westborough

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

  • Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
  • Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
  • Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
  • Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Flooding shuts down I-95 in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI - Flooding from heavy rain shut down I-95 in both directions in Providence, Rhode Island Monday afternoon. The highway was closed at Eddy Street and some drivers were stranded for hours. Multiple cars were stuck and people abandoned their vehicles in the floodwaters at the Thurbers Ave. curve. Route 10 in Providence was also closed in both directions. Governor Dan McKee urged Rhode Islanders to avoid travel during the heavy rain. The flooding was cleared and the major roadways were reopened by 7:00 p.m. 
PROVIDENCE, RI
manchesterinklink.com

2 dead in Bedford crash that shut down South River Road

BEDFORD, NH – An accident on South River Road in Bedford Saturday left two people dead and shut down traffic for hours. Bedford fire and police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and passenger car on South River Road near Commerce Drive on Sept. 3. As crews were responding Bedford dispatch reported calls coming in that there were multiple people injured, and additional personnel were added to the response.
BEDFORD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Detours#Traffic Cameras#Labor Day Weekend#I 495
MassLive.com

Flash flood warning issued to parts of northeastern Massachusetts; heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to continue till Tuesday

On Monday morning, meteorologists issued a flash flood warning to parts of Middlesex County, towns and municipalities above Boston, as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue on through Tuesday. National Weather Service meteorologists issued the early Monday morning flood warning for residents of Waltham, Malden, Medford, Woburn, Reading...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
american-rails.com

Grafton & Upton Railroad Company

The earliest predecessor to the Grafton & Upton Railroad (reporting marks, GU) dates to the 1870s as a small line which served Grafton. The company was eventually organized into its current form during the late 1870s and established a connection at what would later become the New Haven Railroad. The...
GRAFTON, MA
ABC6.com

Driver injured in fiery rollover crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A driver was injured in a fiery rollover crash in Warwick early Sunday morning. Warwick police responded at about 3 a.m. to Route 95 south near the Route 295 ramp overpass. The car struck a concrete barrier, rolled over and then struck a concrete wall...
WARWICK, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Spitting, Dumping, Biting

8:43 a.m. – EG’s animal control officer learned an EG resident’s cat was possibly bitten by a bat and the owner feared the bat was rabid. DEM tested the bat, which was negative for rabies; meanwhile the ACO learned the cat was one year late on its rabies vaccine. She told the cat’s owner to remedy that.
WARWICK, RI
Caught in Southie

For the Love of God, Don’t Park Like a Jerk

Whether you’re new to the neighborhood or have lived here your whole life, you know that parking is a premium in this neighborhood. So if you park like a jerk – you know take up two spots or with your ass hanging out into the street – your neighbors take notice.
JEEP
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy