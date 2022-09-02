ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week's Top Stories: Starbucks Boss, Snap Layoffs & Self-Driving Cars

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.

Markets started the week still reeling from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech, which made it very clear that more rate hikes were coming in September. However, stocks got a temporary boost Friday morning after the August jobs report showed a slight deceleration in the labor market. The U.S. economy added fewer jobs than the month prior, and unemployment ticked up to 3.7 percent. Investors seemed to interpret the news as a sign that the Fed might moderate its policy stance, but apparently, this argument wasn't very convincing —  at least not for long —  as all the major indices lost their gains before the end of the day. Consumers, meanwhile, are actually feeling better about the economy . The latest Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, a monthly survey asking consumers about their view of business and labor conditions, increased for the first time in three months.

MARKETS TO NEW STARBUCKS CEO: WHO CARES?

Starbucks announced its new CEO on Thursday, and the response from Wall Street was basically a big shrug. Company founder Howard Schulz had been serving as CEO on a temporary basis while the company navigated a nationwide unionization drive. By all accounts, that struggle continues, and it's not clear if Starbucks will prevail in stopping more unions from forming across its national footprint. Indeed, news broke on Friday that New York City is suing the company for firing a barista who was organizing a union. This is one of several legal challenges Starbucks has faced for alleged union busting. Anyway, the new CEO is Laxman Narasimhan, a former PepsiCo executive. The next big landmark for the company is its investor day on September 12.

SNAP LAYOFFS GIVE AILING STOCK A BOOST

Shares of SNAP are up around 7 percent for the week following the announcement that the video-sharing platform will lay off 20 percent of its 6,000-person staff. The stock has struggled along with the rest of the tech sector; it tanked recently after the company released lackluster second-quarter earnings. Now it plans to restructure to deal with its financial situation. This will also mean pairing down some of its operations, including abandoning Snap Minis third-party apps and Snap Games. In the background of all this, of course, is the rise of TikTok, a similar short-video service that has become wildly popular in recent years.

SELF-DRIVING COMPANY SURGES ON RUMOR OF SALE

Aurora Innovation, a self-driving car company, saw its stock price shoot up 15 percent on Friday following reports that Apple or Microsoft may be exploring an acquisition. We know this because co-founder Chris Urmson inadvertently sent a memo outlining the deal to staff, according to a Bloomberg report . Urmson notably has a history of working under a large corporation. He used to work for Google's self-driving unit before setting out on his own. The stock is one of the biggest winners of the week, as its gains held out even as the overall market took a turn for the worse.

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Off Session Lows

U.S. stocks closed mixed and off their session lows on Thursday, ending the four-day losing streak for the major indexes prompted by comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which signaled the U.S. central bank will continue to make efforts toward lowering inflation. The Nasdaq fell 0.3% for its first five-day decline since February. Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Officer of CFRA Research, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

U.S. Labor Market Hits the Brakes Ahead of Crucial Fed Meeting

The long-anticipated slowdown in the U.S. labor market is finally here, and it came just in time for the data to influence the Federal Reserve's next big rate hike decision later this month. The U.S. added 315,000 jobs in August, down from a 528,000 jump in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate also increased for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, rising to 3.7 percent from a half-century low of 3.5 percent. Job gains tracked closely with expectations, while unemployment rose more than expected. Business and professional services, health care, and retail led the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Biden Blasts Trump & Mississippi Water Crisis: What You Need2Know

1. BIDEN BLASTS TRUMP IDEOLOGYPresident Joe Biden unleashed a searing rebuke on the “extreme ideology” of Donald Trump and his “MAGA Republican” adherents during a prime-time address Thursday at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. "They live not in the light of truth but in the shadow of lies," Biden declared. "As I stand here tonight, equality and democracy are under assault.” His broadside came only two months before bitterly contested midterm elections that Biden calls a crossroads for the nation. Biden warns his audience: “Equality and democracy are under assault.” [AP Photo/Evan Vucci] 2. CALIFORNIA CLIMATE BILLHot on the heels of a bill...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed Bath & Beyond CFO’s Death Officially Ruled a Suicide; Was Facing a $1.2 Billion Lawsuit For Insider Trading

The death of Gustavo Arnal, 52, has reportedly been linked to a “pump and dump” financial scheme. “Jenga” Tower, 56 Leonard Street, Tribeca NYiStock. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USAToday.com, DailyVoice.com, Reuters.com, and Fortune.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Cheddar News

Trump’s Truth Social barred From Google Play Store

Donald Trump's Truth social app has reportedly been barred from the Google Play store, according to an Axios report. Google says that the app violated the Play Store's standards for content moderation. Truth Social is possibly facing a similar situation. Maricielo Solis, CEO & founder of Blendtw joined Cheddar News to discuss.
POTUS
Cheddar News

What's Next For Snap Following Planned Layoffs, Restructuring Plan

Snap, the parent company of the popular app Snapchat, announced plans to lay off around 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees. Several projects will get the axe, including Snap's selfie drone -- called "Pixy." The company also announced a few executive changes -- its Chief Business Officer and Advertising Chief is leaving to go to Netflix, along with Snap's VP of Ad Sales in the Americas. snap's current senior VP of Engineering got promoted to COO, among other changes. Brent Thill, tech sector analyst at Jefferies, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Mike Tyson's Cannabis Company Goes International

Cannabis giant Hexo is set to produce Mike Tyson’s new cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, in Canada. Chad Bronstein, co-founder, president, and chairman of Tyson 2.0, and Charlie Bowman, chief executive of Hexo Corp. joined Cheddar News to discuss Tyson 2.0's partnership with the Canadian cannabis market. Bowman noted, “It fits in line with our portfolio, it fits in line with what the Canadian consumer is looking for, and it's right in the sweet spot right now in the Canadian market as it continues to grow.”
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Bans Some A.I. Chip Exports to China, But Allows Nvidia to Continue

The U.S. government this week has issued guidance about banning semiconductor giants from exporting A.I. and advanced chips to China, in an attempt to prevent Chinese military and A.I. development. But Nvidia says U.S. officials backtracked on one part of that ban today, and will continue to allow the company to develop one of its A.I. chips overseas. However, there are still broad ramifications for the ban, including economic and consumer-focused issues. Vinh Vuong, CEO of Garrison Fathom, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: It Was a Huge Weekend for Movies

Catching you up on today’s top entertainment headlines with updates from the Venice Film Festival, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" bringing in 25 million viewers, "Top Gun: Maverick" beating “Spider-Man: No Way Home” over the weekend with its Labor Day box office, and more.
MOVIES
Cheddar News

More Than Just a Fantasy: Can 'The Rings of Power' Boost Amazon Prime's Profile?

While Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brought in record viewership during its debut, questions still remain about whether or not it can sustain an audience as well as bring in new viewers.More than 25 million people watched the two-episode debut of The Rings of Power on its first day, marking Amazon’s most-watched premiere of all time. The new series is based on the appendices, footnotes, and side stories related to author J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels, which already had proven global successes with movies like Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit films.“It...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Venice Film Festival, 'Rings' Impresses & Adele Gets an Emmy

Venice Film FestivalThe Venice Film Festival got underway over the Labor Day weekend, and it looks like there are some good projects headed to the big screen. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson's Banshees of Inisherin received a 13-minute standing ovation. The dramedy is slated for an October 21 theatrical release. Brendan Fraser also received an extended standing ovation for The Whale, which moved the actor to tears as he makes his Hollywood comeback. And there has been buzz circulating about Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling film over rumored tensions on its set, but she told fans at the festival she...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

One-on-One With 'The Bachelorette' Host Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer, the host of "The Bachelorette," joined Cheddar News to recap the current season and what viewers can expect as the season nears its conclusion. “I think one thing this show has done really, you know, the franchise has done a really good job of in years past is just keeping things fresh and trying new things,” he said.
TV SHOWS
Cheddar News

Amid Rampant Delays, DOT Pressures Airlines to Expand Customer Benefits

What can customers expect from airlines when flights are delayed or canceled? How about a meal voucher, a hotel room, or a full refund? In the past, consumers would have to look over each airline's customer service policies to answer these questions. Now there's a one-stop shop. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) on Thursday launched a dashboard for tracking which airlines offer which customer guarantees. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc on summer travel plans, the dashboard is designed to make it easier for consumers to make informed decisions. In 2022, roughly 146,000 flights have been canceled so far, and...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Seaplane Service Tailwind Banks on Customers Putting Premium on Time, Certainty

While some New Yorkers are lining up for security at JFK and LaGuardia airports, a select few are climbing into an eight-seat seaplane parked in the East River just off of 23rd Street. These amphibious aircraft are owned by Tailwind Air, a high-end travel company offering a mix of scheduled and chartered flights throughout the East Coast.Flights between New York City and Boston are its bread and butter, but last month Tailwind started offering service to Washington, DC. During the summer months, it also flies passengers to vacation destinations such as the Hamptons and Provincetown. While the flight service has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Will Bed Bath & Beyond's Turnaround Plan Work For the Company and its Investors?

Bed Bath & Beyond today announced its turnaround plan, including layoffs, store closures, new financing, inventory changes, and more. That includes a decision by the board to keep the buybuy Baby brand in the company's portfolio, despite pushback from activist investor Ryan Cohen earlier this year, before he sold his shares. Will these moves be enough to save the company, entice customers, and keep Bed Bath & Beyond competitive in an inflationary environment largely ruled by Amazon? And what about investors -- is there inherent shareholder value in what the company has planned? Seth Basham, retail equity research analyst at Wedbush, joins Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Begging for Bubbles: CO2 Shortage Hits Breweries, Ice Suppliers, and Welders

Carbon dioxide is the fourth most abundant element in the atmosphere. In fact, there's far too much of it for the planet to handle. Unfortunately for beer breweries, which use the gas to carbonate and preserve their beverages, you can't just pluck CO2 from the sky. You have to buy it by the pound, and lately, the crucial gas is hard to come by. "We spent the last two months absolutely begging and borrowing for shipments of bulk CO2 from everybody and anybody who was willing to send a truck to fill us up," said Dan Bronson, the general manager of...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

