Loveland, CO

K99

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
cpr.org

Sept. 5, 2022: A labor of love – a day in the life of a restaurant

From dawn to dinner at a family-owned restaurant that has survived the pandemic. Free fare month is over. Will it spawn a new era for transit in Colorado?. On this Labor Day, we re-share a day in the life of a restaurant; how one eatery in Englewood made it through the pandemic and the ongoing impact of inflation, the supply chain disruption, and staff shortages. Then, Colorado's free transit ride is over; will it make a difference when it comes to cleaning up the air and changing commuting habits? Plus a new vision for Denver's "sports mile."
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Rails in the Rockies Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Rails in the Rockies is coming to town on September 24 and 25 at the Estes Park Event Center. This model railroad show is hosted by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. It will be their 25th Anniversary celebration putting on this show for the enjoyment of sharing the fun and expertise of model railroading.
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Historic western heat wave could set dozens of new record highs in Colorado this week

An unusually large and strong area of high pressure (for early September) will stay parked over the western United States this week. Those under the high will experience extreme heat with some places potentially hitting new all-time record highs. The hot weather stretches from California to the eastern plains of Colorado.Record highs are possible through Thursday in Colorado for cities such as Grand Junction, Boulder, Denver, Greeley and Fort Collins. Some mountain town may also hit new record highs with mid to upper 80s expected over the next several days.In addition to daily records we could also see other temperature milestones, including the latest 100 degree reading in Denver. While we are not currently forecasting highs to hit 100 in the Mile High City, it will be close each day. Denver's current latest 100 degree reading on record happened on September 5, 2020, when the high was 101.Another moving temperature target in Denver is the number of 90 degree days for a season. Monday (Labor Day) will make the 61st time the high has been 90 degrees or higher since the middle of May. 
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Can You Recycle Pizza Boxes in Northern Colorado?

Colorado is known for being one of the most environmentally-friendly states in the country. Many residents make eco-conscious efforts and simple lifestyle choices that help contribute to keeping Colorado a green place to live. Some of these measures include reducing one's carbon footprint by biking or walking instead of driving, as well as composting and recycling.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

September is changing more than any other month on the Front Range

DENVER — September is a very dynamic weather month on the Colorado Front Range. There can be severe weather, flooding rains, extreme heat and even snow. That can make it difficult to get a feel for how the climate is really changing. That’s why climatologists use weather data in 30-year chunks to make comparisons and hone in on real change.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado will remain on edge of historic September heat wave this week

Get ready for a hot week in Colorado with the potential to see several record highs fall from the western slope to the eastern plains. An unusual September heat wave is underway thanks to a massive ridge of high pressure anchored across the western United States.Highs will climb well into the 80s in the mountains with 60s and 70s above 10,000 feet. The lower elevations, including metro Denver, will climb well into the 90s. A few places could even hit the low 100s. Denver's daily record high for September 5 is 101 degrees set in 2020.The hot weather will stick...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Newsline

I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned.

The Regional Transportation District has 74 rail stations. In about eight hours and 30 minutes, I set what is believed to be the record and visited all of them. On Aug. 24, 2022, I embarked on what has been dubbed the RTD Rail Challenge. Similar to New York City’s Subway Challenge or London’s Tube Challenge, […] The post I took the RTD Rail Challenge. Here’s what I learned. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
