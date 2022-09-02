How to watch K-State’s first game of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — College football is officially back for the 2022 season, and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to open the season against South Dakota on Saturday evening.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game is not scheduled to air on national television, so streaming is the only option outside of showing up to the game in Manhattan.

To stream the game, fans will need a subscription to ESPN+ . The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, or the Watch ESPN app, which is available in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

The 2022 season is the fourth under head coach Chris Klieman. He holds a total record of 20-16 at the helm of the Wildcats program.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 7-5 in the regular season, stretching their win total to eight after a 42-20 beatdown of LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Klieman will turn to transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez, who will take over for Skylar Thompson, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

For more information or to buy tickets to the game, you can visit the K-State Athletics website by clicking here.

