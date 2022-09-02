ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

How to watch K-State’s first game of the season

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10F5Xd_0hg3A40r00

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — College football is officially back for the 2022 season, and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to open the season against South Dakota on Saturday evening.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. from Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game is not scheduled to air on national television, so streaming is the only option outside of showing up to the game in Manhattan.

South-central Kansas winery closing at end of year

To stream the game, fans will need a subscription to ESPN+ . The subscription service can be used on Watch ESPN, which is available through the ESPN website, or the Watch ESPN app, which is available in the App Store on iOS or the Google Play Store on Android.

The Watch ESPN app is also available on most smart TVs and Apple TVs.

The 2022 season is the fourth under head coach Chris Klieman. He holds a total record of 20-16 at the helm of the Wildcats program.

Police are called to another Wichita high school

Last season, the Wildcats finished 7-5 in the regular season, stretching their win total to eight after a 42-20 beatdown of LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Klieman will turn to transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez, who will take over for Skylar Thompson, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

For more information or to buy tickets to the game, you can visit the K-State Athletics website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

K-State shuts out South Dakota, first shutout since 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Chris Klieman thought Kansas State had a nice set of offensive plays ready for the opening series of the season. The Wildcats only got to call one of them Saturday night. That’s because Malik Knowles took the opening handoff 75 yards for a score, setting the tone for the rest of […]
MANHATTAN, KS
bvmsports.com

Tattar Makes History in Emporia

An Appointment with Destiny History was made Saturday at the Emporia Country Club as Kristin Tattar became the first Estonian and only the second European to win a PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championship. She also became the first mom to win this most coveted title. Entering the tournament as the overwhelming favorite despite nursing a shoulder injury that forced…
EMPORIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Manhattan, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
KVOE

Emporia once again a good host for PDGA Pro World Championships

Emporia continues to be a destination for disc golfers and fans. Fans from all around came to town for the 2022 PDGA Pro Worlds Championships which wrapped up Saturday at the Emporia Country Club. Dynamic Discs President Doug Bjerkaas says hosting events like the Dynamic Discs Open helps when it...
EMPORIA, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Student tailgating changes, result of new football facility

As a result of the new football indoor practice facility located east of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, a grassy area popular for student tailgating has been paved over. Replacing the grass lot are individual, reserved parking stalls. Ben Currotto, senior in organizational management and the social chair for Beta Sigma Psi fraternity, expressed his frustration with the mounting costs that came with the construction.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Guess Who will perform at K-State

MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series opens with The Guess Who at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in Kansas State University's McCain Auditorium. The Guess Who boast record sales well into the multimillions, showcasing electric instrumentation, timeless balladry and unpredictable jamming. The evening will be the ultimate sing-along experience led by a Canadian-bred band that's connected with the masses for decades with a virtual hit parade of 14 Top 40 hits, including "These Eyes," "Clap For the Wolfman," "Hand Me Down World," "No Time," "Star Baby" and "Share the Land." Audiences will also hear the group's classics and double-sided singles, including the No. 1 rock anthems "American Woman" and "No Sugar Tonight."
MANHATTAN, KS
restaurant-hospitality.com

Iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant in Abilene, Kansas, reopens under new ownership as Legacy Kansas

Abilene, Kan.’s iconic Brookville Hotel restaurant recently reopened softly under new ownership and a new name: Legacy Kansas. Customers can still order the original restaurant’s “world-famous” family-style fried chicken dinners and sides including coleslaw, biscuits & gravy, mashed potatoes, and creamed corn, but now they can also order a highly marbled country fried steak from the new owners' century-old Munson Angus Farms.
ABILENE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Chris Klieman
WIBW

Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Manhattan man killed in pickup crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Manhattan man died in a crash in Riley County Sunday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Sean Warner, 36, was driving his F250 pickup east on Deep Creek Road about four miles southeast of Manhattan just after 7 p.m. Troopers say Warner had trouble with a curve in the road […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man lost his life in a single-vehicle wreck early Sunday evening. The accident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the 1200 block of Deep Creek Road, which is about four miles southeast of Manhattan. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Sean M. Warner, 36, of...
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Espn#Texas Bowl#Television#American Football#College Football#The Kansas State Wildcats#Android#Apple#Lsu#The Miami Dolphins#The K State Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc
KVOE

UPDATE: Topeka man dies following motorcycle crash north of Admire Sunday

A Topeka man has died following a motorcyle crash north of Admire Sunday. The Highway Patrol’s crash log says 71-year-old Joseph Mueller was northbound on Kansas Highway 99 when he crashed around 12:25 pm near Road 370, between Admire and the Lyon-Wabaunsee county line. Mueller was going around a curve and went off the highway for currently unlisted reasons. He and his motorcycle flipped into a ditch nearby.
ADMIRE, KS
KSNT

Visit the Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KTMJ) – Whether you like cars or a little bit of history the Midwest Dream Car Collection offers plenty to see for its guests. Plus, don’t miss out on meeting Nascar Xfinity Series Driver Ryan Vargas, Thursday September 8th at 6p. For more information, you can click...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

TSA Precheck RV to roll into Capital City in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The TSA Precheck RV will roll into the Capital City in September to help Topekans get through airport security with ease. AAA says the Capital City will get a special visit in September from an RV not designed for camping but designed to help residents clear airport security more quickly.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Designs by Sharon owner passes away

Longtime local florist Sharon Ewing has passed away. Ewing passed away Monday, according to family members. She started Designs by Sharon in downtown Emporia in 1993 and had 45 years of florist experience at the time of her death. Service arrangements are pending.
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KSN News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka, who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries, has died. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway about four miles north of Admire around 12:30 […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy