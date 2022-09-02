ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Judge dismisses suit filed against city, mayor, DA in killing of Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson after Portland protest

By Maxine Bernstein
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Law abiding, fed up
5d ago

And who paid the judge to do so? I'd say an forensic dive into the judge's finances are warranted.

Reply
8
Reginal carrar
5d ago

Ofcourse the judge dismissed it! Who the hell do you think put them in that seat!?

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang

Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham

Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Cars
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
City
Clackamas, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Wards won’t work

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps says, “Charter reform doesn’t need to be rocket science.” (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30) No, but it should be the result of a substantial public process such as the one the Charter Commission carried out over the last two years. It should not be drawn up hastily by a politician with a vested interest in the outcome. It is true that the suite of reforms proposed by the Charter Commission have not been tested all together in other cities. However, the “ward” system of governance proposed by Commissioner Mapps has been fully tested in many cities such as Chicago. It has been shown to foster corruption and slow development. This is not the sort of process that Portlanders expect nor is it the reform Portland needs to move forward.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Schmidt
Person
Ted Wheeler
The Oregonian

Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions

Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Man Shot & Killed In NE Portland Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed last Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year has been identified. 44-year-old Ryan Hamilton was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. There is no word on a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Downtown Portland#Vehicles#Seattle Police Department#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Law#Politics State
The Oregonian

40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows

Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Oregonian

Portland shooting kills 1 in Lents

A man died by gunshot in the Lents neighborhood Sunday morning, Portland police said in a news release. Officers found the man dead inside a home around 5:42 a.m. in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, but the police bureau has not released any further details.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy