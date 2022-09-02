Judge dismisses suit filed against city, mayor, DA in killing of Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson after Portland protest

Read full article on original website
Law abiding, fed up
5d ago
And who paid the judge to do so? I'd say an forensic dive into the judge's finances are warranted.
Reginal carrar
5d ago
Ofcourse the judge dismissed it! Who the hell do you think put them in that seat!?
Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson plans $100M lawsuit against Portland, county alleging malicious prosecution
Two right-wing protesters acquitted on riot charges have announced plans to sue top Portland and Multnomah County officials for $100 million for what they say was a malicious prosecution. Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson and a supporter allege in a tort claim notice filed Tuesday that elected leaders controlling the...
Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Readers respond: Portland decisions affect Gresham
Six blocks from Portland’s east edge, Gresham is my home. Still, my neighbors and I know that our community is greatly shaped by events to the west of us. Portland is the dog. We are the tail, affected by changes to Portland’s city government and whether they work—or not. As I read statements from our three candidates for governor in the Aug. 28 Oregonian, I had an idea. Let’s elect all three! Crazy? Isn’t that exactly what is being proposed for each new Portland City Council district? Portland, maybe you think you have time to figure this out. Your neighbors out here don’t. We hope you listen to Commissioner Mingus Mapps instead. (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30)
Victim of shooting in Portland’s Lents neighborhood identified
Police have identified the victim of Sunday’s Lents neighborhood fatal shooting as 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles. Artiles died in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue on Sept. 4. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said. Artiles worked in real estate and marketing, according to...
Readers respond: Wards won’t work
City Commissioner Mingus Mapps says, “Charter reform doesn’t need to be rocket science.” (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30) No, but it should be the result of a substantial public process such as the one the Charter Commission carried out over the last two years. It should not be drawn up hastily by a politician with a vested interest in the outcome. It is true that the suite of reforms proposed by the Charter Commission have not been tested all together in other cities. However, the “ward” system of governance proposed by Commissioner Mapps has been fully tested in many cities such as Chicago. It has been shown to foster corruption and slow development. This is not the sort of process that Portlanders expect nor is it the reform Portland needs to move forward.
‘Work with me’: Mayor Ted Wheeler pleads with Portlanders to not give up on the city
PORTLAND, Ore. — With school back in session for Portland students, KGW checked in with Mayor Ted Wheeler on his new emergency declaration to ban homeless individuals from camping near school campuses. The ban went into effect about two weeks ago. Since then, the city’s Impact Reduction Teams have...
Workers at SE Portland New Seasons store vote to form union
A majority of workers at the Seven Corners New Seasons Market in Southeast Portland have voted to unionize, a first for the grocery chain. The win, however, was dampened a day later when workers at the nearby Sellwood store narrowly voted against unionizing. Wednesday’s vote at the Seven Corners store,...
Gresham man sold fentanyl pills that caused overdose death of Portland teen, feds allege
A Gresham man accused of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to a 17-year-old Portland girl who died was caught trying to flush a bag of rainbow-colored fentanyl down the toilet as investigators moved in to arrest him at his home Wednesday morning, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane...
Man found dead in Lents neighborhood ID’d by police
The identity of a man found dead in the Lents neighborhood has been revealed by the Portland Police Bureau.
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions
Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed In NE Portland Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed last Friday morning in the city’s 63rd homicide of the year has been identified. 44-year-old Ryan Hamilton was shot on Northeast 65th Avenue near Beech Street around 7:20am. There is no word on a suspect.
PPB: Fatal shooting ruled homicide, victim identified
Portland police announced that they have ruled a fatal shooting on Friday as a homicide and identified the man that was killed.
‘Ripple effect’: Crooks targeting NE Portland businesses
Just days after a Northeast Portland bar was hit by crooks, more businesses on that side of town are coming forward about their own break-ins.
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
How Portland-based nonprofit Friends of the Children won a $44 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
The cryptic email showed up unexpectedly in the CEO’s inbox eight months ago. Terri Sorensen read it, quickly realizing it could be what the Portland-based nonprofit needed to expand its mission. Formed in 1993, Friends of the Children had big dreams held in check by the pressure to hustle...
Washington football player goes from missing to murder suspect
A 16-year-old football player was set to start school, istead, he sits in a juvenile detention center accused of murder.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
Portland shooting kills 1 in Lents
A man died by gunshot in the Lents neighborhood Sunday morning, Portland police said in a news release. Officers found the man dead inside a home around 5:42 a.m. in the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue. Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death, but the police bureau has not released any further details.
Woman jumps from car to escape alleged kidnapper; suspect arrested
Early Saturday morning, a Washington family woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
Opinion: Portland Public Schools should walk its talk in Benson High School rebuild
Rosen, who has a doctorate in environmental science and engineering, is a member of the Portland Public Schools Climate Justice Committee and a former PPS school board member. He lives in Portland. Earlier this year, Portland Public Schools passed a bold and nationally recognized policy on how the district should...
