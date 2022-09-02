Judge dismisses suit filed against city, mayor, DA in killing of Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson after Portland protest

City Commissioner Mingus Mapps says, “Charter reform doesn’t need to be rocket science.” (“Portland commissioner plans rival fix for city government as charter change battle ratchets up,” Aug. 30) No, but it should be the result of a substantial public process such as the one the Charter Commission carried out over the last two years. It should not be drawn up hastily by a politician with a vested interest in the outcome. It is true that the suite of reforms proposed by the Charter Commission have not been tested all together in other cities. However, the “ward” system of governance proposed by Commissioner Mapps has been fully tested in many cities such as Chicago. It has been shown to foster corruption and slow development. This is not the sort of process that Portlanders expect nor is it the reform Portland needs to move forward.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO