Mobile County, AL

AL.com

Mobile police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

The Mobile Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers is facing domestic violence charges. The charges against officer Gavin Cotter, 25, follow an off-duty incident on Monday. Details of the incident were not released, but Cotter was arrested and booked “in the early hours” of Tuesday, according to information released late Tuesday morning. Jail records indicate that he was booked shortly before 3 a.m.
MOBILE, AL
Mobile County, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
AL.com

Multi-million dollar sales are happening

A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

South Alabama football notes: Jaguars’ Rob Ezell faces coaching mentor Jim McElwain

South Alabama tight ends coach Rob Ezell will match wits with a familiar face when the Jaguars travel to Central Michigan on Saturday. Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain — the former Alabama offensive coordinator and Colorado State and Florida head coach — is one of Ezell’s football mentors. After finishing his career as a walk-on wide receiver with the Crimson Tide, Ezell spent one season (2011) as a student assistant at Alabama before three more (2012-14) as a graduate assistant coach with McElwain at Colorado State.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

