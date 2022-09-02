The Mobile Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers is facing domestic violence charges. The charges against officer Gavin Cotter, 25, follow an off-duty incident on Monday. Details of the incident were not released, but Cotter was arrested and booked “in the early hours” of Tuesday, according to information released late Tuesday morning. Jail records indicate that he was booked shortly before 3 a.m.

