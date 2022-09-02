Read full article on original website
Mobile police officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
The Mobile Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers is facing domestic violence charges. The charges against officer Gavin Cotter, 25, follow an off-duty incident on Monday. Details of the incident were not released, but Cotter was arrested and booked “in the early hours” of Tuesday, according to information released late Tuesday morning. Jail records indicate that he was booked shortly before 3 a.m.
Victim fighting for life after being shot Monday night in Mobile, police say
A gunshot victim is fighting for their life in a Mobile-area hospital after a gunman fired at them multiple times Monday night, police said Tuesday. Mobile officers responded to Emogene and Florida streets around 8 p.m Monday on a call of a person shot, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier. That’s where...
Alabama argues Alan Miller, set for Sept. 22 execution for 3 murders, ‘slept on his rights’
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller are asking the state to explain more about the process of allowing death row inmates to change their method of execution in 2018 during a hearing next week, even as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Miller “slept on his rights” by not filing a lawsuit sooner.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
Alabama business owner works to ease Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
A small Alabama business owner is doing his part to help those affected by the water crisis in Mississippi. Lorenzo Martin has spent the last few days collecting water cases to send to the neighboring state, according to a news report. “Sometimes you can sit back and watch things happen....
Alabama shipping water, supplies to Jackson, still under orders to boil tap
A Birmingham church last week shipped about 20,000 bottles of water to Jackson, Mississippi to help residents there who had no running water. Running water has been restored, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger, but the water is still unsafe to drink and residents are under an order to boil water before drinking.
Multi-million dollar sales are happening
A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
South Alabama football notes: Jaguars’ Rob Ezell faces coaching mentor Jim McElwain
South Alabama tight ends coach Rob Ezell will match wits with a familiar face when the Jaguars travel to Central Michigan on Saturday. Chippewas head coach Jim McElwain — the former Alabama offensive coordinator and Colorado State and Florida head coach — is one of Ezell’s football mentors. After finishing his career as a walk-on wide receiver with the Crimson Tide, Ezell spent one season (2011) as a student assistant at Alabama before three more (2012-14) as a graduate assistant coach with McElwain at Colorado State.
