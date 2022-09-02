ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Dangerous beach conditions north of Muskegon Friday

By Brennan Prill
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7AVD_0hg38RNG00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Friday, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason and Oceana counties through late tonight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273VPX_0hg38RNG00

Wave heights are expected to be near 2 to 5 feet and diminish in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Storm Team 8 is forecasting a warm Friday with winds picking up in the afternoon from the southwest at 5-15 mph. Near Mount Pleasant, there is a small chance of an isolated shower late in the day.

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9pXR_0hg38RNG00

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWMTCw

Summer tourism seasons winds down in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The unofficial end of summer brought a big weekend for tourism across west Michigan. Despite gloomy weather, the city of South Haven saw thousands of visitors during Labor Day weekend. Local business owners pointed to encouraging signs of a strong summer tourism season. Plan ahead:...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MI
City
Mason, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
whtc.com

Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
ZEELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Deeper Water#A Beach Hazards Statement#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
My Magic GR

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Holland/Zeeland Community Truck Parade Set for Monday

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 4, 2022) – One of Holland’s most recent annual traditions is set for Monday morning. Over 70 vehicles are expected to participate in the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade. It begins at 9:15 AM in the parking lot at the Herman Miller headquarters complex on Zeeland’s east side, rolls through downtown Zeeland and along Chicago Drive to downtown Holland, where the fleet heads down 8th Street to the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place. A ice cream social with a variety of activities is slated for the Civic Center parking lot.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont and Muskegon youngsters get a chance to play at Ford Field on September 11th

Aidan Hutchinson won’t be the only player making his regular-season debut at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 11. After the Lions and Hutchinson, the prized rookie defensive end from the University of Michigan, square off against the Philadelphia Eagles, a group of players from youth teams from the Muskegon area and Fremont will battle on the same big stage in downtown Detroit as well.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids nonprofit remembers Walker crash victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is remembering the woman who was hit and killed while trying to cross a Walker intersection Thursday morning. Laurie Bos was 71 when her mobility scooter was hit by a car on Lake Michigan Drive, according to Walker police. Renew Mobility...
WALKER, MI
whtc.com

Driver Hospitalized After Crash Near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 3, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash south of Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street around 4:15 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 40-year-old woman from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, was westbound when she attempted to turn left on a red light. She struck a northbound SUV going through the intersection on a green light, causing it to overturn and pinning in its driver, who had to be extricated by responding deputies.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 – A special set of numbers paid off within months for a Zeeland man who won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky for Life game. 55-year-old Scott Snyder matched the five white balls drawn Aug. 7 – 07-12-31-37-44 –...
ZEELAND, MI
WLNS

WLNS

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy