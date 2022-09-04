ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

NC man killed in parking spot dispute at Walmart; suspected driver charged with felony hit-and-run

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

A North Carolina man is dead after being hit by another driver allegedly over a parking spot at Walmart. The driver who hit him is facing a felony charge.

The deadly hit-and-run crash happened Thursday evening in Concord, NC. Police told WSOC-TV that 55-year-old Leon Fortner, of Charlotte, got out of his car to confront another driver about a parking space at the Walmart on Thunder Road. That's when, the driver, identified as Anthony S. Amey, allegedly hit Fortner with his car and drove off.

Fortner died at the scene.

Crash investigators said they obtained a description of Amey's vehicle and later arrested him at his house. He's facing felony hit-and-run charge. Amey received a $50,000 secured bond and was booked into the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

Friday morning the Associated Press reports that Amey waived his right to an attorney at his court appearance in Cabarrus County District Court. According to court records, his next appearance is set for later this month.

In an unrelated case, Troopers with North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run that seriously injured a child. The accident happened in Moore County. Troopers are asking the public for help finding the driver who hit 12-year-old Tyler Mabe
and left the scene. Mabe was walking along Spies Road near the Montgomery County line on Tuesday evening when he was hit.

Members of Mabe's church had a prayer vigil Thursday night.

redrail
3d ago

Bottom line, anyone that cannot take the pressures of life, needs to see a therapist and get something to help with mind balance. Also, we need to be the bigger person and move on to another spot or instances of road rage, make the right choice for yourself and family.

Reba
2d ago

Yet we continue to allow the removal of the Ten Commandments from our schools, courtrooms and other federal buildings-even though we were founded as a Christian nation….

makeitmakesense
2d ago

I'm fed up seeing violent offenders released from jail...... is anyone else also fed up????

