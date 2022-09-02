Read full article on original website
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Tropical Storm Danielle may form soon as disturbance gains strength in Gulf of Mexico
Another tropical storm could be forming Friday night in the Gulf of Mexico, with warnings issued in Mexico and Texas, forecasters say.
AccuWeather
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic, expected to become 1st hurricane of season
A new tropical storm blossomed in the Atlantic basin and rapidly strengthened Thursday, ending a months-long stretch of inactivity. AccuWeather meteorologists say that tropical activity is likely to continue ramping up in the first week of September, with more than one storm likely to develop. Tropical Storm Danielle, the first...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied entry into the Guadalcanal port in the Solomon Islands stoking fears over China's growing influence in the Pacific
A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands - an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The cutter Oliver Henry...
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years
The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
Man survives 11 days in ocean floating alone in a freezer: ‘A miracle’
A Brazilian fisherman survived for 11 days in the Atlantic Ocean by floating inside a freezer, according to reports.Record TV, a Brazilian broadcaster, reported that Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues set out in August for a fishing trip that was meant to last three days but then found his vessel sinking.Mr Rodrigues reportedly didn't know how to swim, but jumped inside the floating freezer from his boat and was rescued by other fishermen off the coast of Suriname 11 days later, 280 miles away from where he sank."That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer....
Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern US
A tropical rainstorm AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon. The tropical storm, known as Kay, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. Intensifying thunderstorms were ongoing near and just off the coast on Sunday, a sign that the system continues to develop.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
rigzone.com
Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected today as system strengthens in Atlantic
A weather system gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be named Tropical Storm Danielle later on Thursday, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.The depression is about midway between New Jersey and Portugal with wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour (55 kilometres per hour). It is forecast to reach tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or more later in the day, officially becoming Tropical Storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.In the coming days, the storm is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status with winds of...
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year
Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up
Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development
An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Insane Drone Footage Shows Huge Whale Breaching Off Jones Beach in New York: VIDEO
One of the coolest things you can see in the outdoors is a whale breaching the water. Like this whale at Jones Beach in New York. A drone was in the right place at the right time. Just as the whale was making its way to the surface of the water, the drone focuses in and gets a great view of the animal breaching the surface.
Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season
The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
