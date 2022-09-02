ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two storm systems brewing in Atlantic after quietest hurricane season in 40 years

The Atlantic hurricane season has so far been extremely quiet, the first year in four decades with only three tropical storms to form by the end of August.But two storm systems currently brewing in the Atlantic could kick off a more active part of the year as peak hurricane season approaches in September.The first storm system is a few hundred miles east of Barbados in the mid-Atlantic, moving slowly towards North America. The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) on Tuesday gave the storm an 80 per cent chance of forming a cyclone in the next five days.That means it’s...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Man survives 11 days in ocean floating alone in a freezer: ‘A miracle’

A Brazilian fisherman survived for 11 days in the Atlantic Ocean by floating inside a freezer, according to reports.Record TV, a Brazilian broadcaster, reported that Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues set out in August for a fishing trip that was meant to last three days but then found his vessel sinking.Mr Rodrigues reportedly didn't know how to swim, but jumped inside the floating freezer from his boat and was rescued by other fishermen off the coast of Suriname 11 days later, 280 miles away from where he sank."That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer....
ACCIDENTS
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Kay eyes Mexico, southwestern US

A tropical rainstorm AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon. The tropical storm, known as Kay, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. Intensifying thunderstorms were ongoing near and just off the coast on Sunday, a sign that the system continues to develop.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large

The Gulf of Mexico hurricane season is still looming large, Rystad Analyst Lu Ming Pang has warned in a new market note sent to Rigzone. “Hurricane activity peaks around mid-August to mid-November, with hurricane intensity elevated when the La Nina phenomenon is present,” Pang stated in the note. “This...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Tropical Storm Danielle expected today as system strengthens in Atlantic

A weather system gaining strength in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to be named Tropical Storm Danielle later on Thursday, becoming the fourth named storm of the season.The depression is about midway between New Jersey and Portugal with wind speeds up to 35 miles per hour (55 kilometres per hour). It is forecast to reach tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or more later in the day, officially becoming Tropical Storm Danielle, the fourth named storm of the hurricane season.In the coming days, the storm is forecast to reach Category 1 hurricane status with winds of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Hurricane Danielle named first major Atlantic storm of the year

Storm Danielle has officially become a Category-1 hurricane, the first of the year in the Atlantic.The system became a tropical storm on Thursday, making it the fourth named storm of the season. On Friday, maximum wind speeds strengthened to nearly 75 miles per hour (120 kilometres per hour), officially hurricane status.Winds are expected to get stronger over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).The storm is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, about halfway between New Jersey and Portugal, and does not pose a threat to any coastal areas.Danielle is a late addition to...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical Storm Earl to strengthen as Atlantic basin heats up

Hot on the heels of Hurricane Danielle, Earl has formed near the Caribbean Sea, and may become the next hurricane in the Atlantic. After an extremely quiet August in the Atlantic Ocean, there are now two named tropical systems churning in the basin. On Friday night, Tropical Storm Earl spun to life east of the northern Leeward Islands. While the center of Earl may avoid crossing over land, outer portions of the system may impact several islands in the Caribbean and bring stormy conditions through early this week.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Forecasters monitoring southwestern Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development

An area of disturbed weather over Central America could become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression or storm over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by this weekend. As the system moves along, portions of South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley may be hit by another round of heavy rain about one week after a tropical rainstorm struck the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Four tropical systems developing in Atlantic after slow start to hurricane season

The relative calm of this year’s hurricane season may finally be coming to an end.After months with few notable storms, four tropical systems are currently developing in the Atlantic Ocean. At least one is likely to form a tropical depression by the end of the week.Meteorologists had predicted an above-average hurricane season in the Atlantic. But so far, 2022 has only seen three tropical storms — making this year one of the quietest starts to the hurricane season in recent years.If none of the systems develops into a full storm in the next few days, it would be only...
ENVIRONMENT

