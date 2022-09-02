ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

DEM: 1 beach reopened; no contact with Cranston pond

By Shaun Towne
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pZ75_0hg381kr00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has deemed the water at Scarborough Beach South safe for swimming.

The DEM recommended Thursday that Scarborough Beach South and three other beaches close to swimming due to high bacteria counts in the water.

As of Friday afternoon, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, and the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown remained closed.

Visit the DEM’s website for updates, or call its beach closings hotline at (401) 222-2751.

In the meantime, the DEM is advising people to avoid contact with Blackamore Pond in Cranston due to a blue-green algae bloom, which can be toxic to both humans and animals.

The DEM warned not to ingest water or fish from the pond. All recreational activities like fishing and boating should be avoided, the DEM said, and pets should be kept out of the water.

Learn more about blue-green algae

Anyone who spots suspected blue-green algae is asked to report it to the DEM’s Office of Water Resources at (401) 222-4700 or DEM.OWRCyano@dem.ri.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far

Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
CRANSTON, RI
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox29.com

Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, RI
Cranston, RI
Government
City
Warwick, RI
City
Middletown, RI
City
Cranston, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Dem#Beaches#Fish#Conimicut Point Beach#Sandy Point Beach#Office Of Water Resources#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Narragansett Restaurants prep for rain, crowds on Labor Day

“Labor Day is definitely one of our busiest weekends,” Claire Cahir, an Event Coordinator and Manager for George’s of Galilee said. Restaurants, fully staffing the weekend in preparation for visitors and out of towners. “It’s typically a busy weekend, last night we actually almost hit a record for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
CBS Boston

Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday

BOSTON -  The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Attleboro 5.37 inchesMendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32  Franklin 4.23Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Sutton 3.89Lowell 3.8Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.18 inchesGreenville 9.47Providence 8.74Smithfield 7.95Scituate 7.63North Providence 7.58Johnston 7.38Oakland 6.05Pascoag 5.9Harrisville 5.81Burrillville 5.16Cumberland 4.73Warwick 4.04Barrington 4Coventry 3.63
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

2 RI beaches cleared to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended Saturday that the Surfer’s Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth be reopened for swimming.  The two beaches were initially closed for swimming on Thursday, but today a spokesperson for the department says the bacteria counts have returned to […]
MIDDLETOWN, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
ABC6.com

Building collapses in Providence on Peace St.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police say a building collapsed at 215 Peace Street Monday evening. Police say no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Several surrounding intersections and streets are currently blocked off. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Holiday travelers unphased by Ballard’s brawl

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– Hundreds of Labor Day travelers flocking to and from Block Island said they were unphased by the Ballard’s brawl over three weeks ago. “It was like a fluke really,” said one traveler from Charlestown. “It’s not typical of Block Island.”. After winning...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
WPRI 12 News

Brockton discovers West Nile Virus

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials in Brockton say they are going to begin spraying the city with mosquito-killing aerosol after they discovered a mosquito tested positive for West Nile Virus.   The city says the spray will begin on Wednesday, September 7, and that it will have no harmful effects on the environment or people […]
BROCKTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy