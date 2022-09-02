Read full article on original website
Billie Mallory
3d ago
Such private parties should hire/pay for own security 🤔. Mayor says 'nothing good happens after midnight', so that should apply to UK after-game parties and large gatherings downtown as well.
4
Anonymous user 99
3d ago
In Lexington after 7pm you need armed security, it's gotten really bad in the downtown area ever since the liberal government decided to cut back on funding for the police. I haul gasoline late night, early morning I always "carry" if I have stops in or near downtown Lexington; the late night crime is bad.
4
WKYT 27
Woman arrested outside Coach Calipari’s home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was arrested outside UK head coach John Calipari’s house on Tuesday, according to police. Both UK and Lexington police were called to Calipari’s house in Lexington Tuesday morning for a case of trespassing. The two agencies arrested a woman outside the gate...
foxlexington.com
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
WKYT 27
Lexington holds second ‘WORK Lexington’ initiative
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington workforce initiative is kicking off its second year. City leaders were at the Charles Young Center Tuesday morning, and they want to bridge the workforce gap. As of July, roughly 76,000 Kentuckians are still unemployed. Mayor Linda Gorton spoke to potential employees and employers...
Woman arrested in connection to Jackson County death
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection to a Jackson County death investigation.
WKYT 27
Lexington Christian mission asks for more donations to support Ukrainian people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A trip back to a place you call home tends to bring about comfort and contentment. But for Alex Chubaruk, it fomented feelings of fear and heartbreak in equal measure. ”I came to my hometown and one of the ladies there asked me, ‘Why did you...
90-year-old man vanishes overnight, KSP investigates
UPDATE: Gentry was found safe. Below is our original post on his disappearance. RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say an elderly man seemingly disappeared late Saturday night. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in finding the missing man. KSP says it was contacted on September 3 for a missing Rockcastle County […]
clayconews.com
Woman taken into Custody off Kentucky 3424 charged on Warrants of Arrest from Laurel and Madison County
LONDON, KY (September 5, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes arrested Carmelitta Collett age 33 of Cane Creek Road, London on Saturday afternoon September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:24 PM. The arrest occurred off KY 3434 approximately 5 miles north after...
UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
foxlexington.com
2 Lexington officers involved in on-duty shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police said they reported to Jennifer Road at 9:20 p.m. for an occupied stolen vehicle that reportedly contained a firearm. According to authorities, the driver did not comply with verbal commands when they arrived on the scene. The driver then pointed a firearm at an officer. Officers then fired their weapons, hitting the driver.
clayconews.com
McKee, Kentucky Woman charged with Murder during on-going KSP Death Investigation that started in Jackson County
McKEE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, has made an arrest in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. As a result of the on-going investigation, Karen Ann Clemmons (right), 43 years old of McKee, KY,...
wymt.com
Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
WKYT 27
Man arrested in connection with missing juvenile
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who was believed to be on the run with a missing female juvenile. Shawn Taulbee, 37, of Jeffersonville was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants and additional charges have been added after his capture. A search...
foxlexington.com
17-year-old charged in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Lexington have made an arrest in connection to the homicide that occurred around 1 a.m. on Friday. The Lexington Police Department stated that a 17-year-old male was arrested at the Devonport Drive scene and charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a minor.
WTVQ
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ in central Kentucky: what to know
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Scott County, Georgetown police are warning about colorful ecstasy pills that could have been made to target children. According to officers, multi-colored ecstasy pills were seized during a traffic stop. According to officers, the drugs include images of children’s cartoon characters and look like...
WKYT 27
Suspect shot by police in Lexington, officers say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details on a situation in Lexington where police shot a man. Police say two officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Jennifer Road around 9:20 Thursday night. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says the officers were called out for a report of a stolen vehicle. That vehicle was reported to have also contained a firearm.
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
WKYT 27
Former Lexington nurse charged with murder appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington nurse accused of killing her patient was in court Friday morning. Eyvette Hunter is accused of killing James Morris while working as his nurse. Hunter appeared in custody for her arraignment in Circuit Court. The former nurse is charged with murder, but Friday morning...
