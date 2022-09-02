Read full article on original website
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Big week ahead for River Falls soccer: Outcomes could shape sectional seeding
The season is only two weeks old, but River Falls soccer coach Jacob Langer is already thinking about the playoffs. The Wildcats earned two big wins over Holmen and Onalaska Saturday that Langer said could go a long way to determining sectional seeding. And he’s already doing a little scoreboard watching.
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: New and old rivalries in the spotlight
Key BRC contests in soccer and volleyball while its Little Brown Jug week in football. The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early-season Big Rivers Conference match. River Falls is looking for its first win over New Richmond since the 2020 season after going 0-1-1 against the Tigers last year on their way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
uwlathletics.com
Two Teams in Top-Three at UW-River Falls Invitational
Prescott, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse golf team opened its 2022-23 season with a second-place finish at the UW-River Falls Invitational Sunday afternoon at Clifton Highlands Golf Course. The Eagles finished with a two-day total of 692 (339-353) while UW-Stout captured the team title with a total of 663 (330-333).
adastraradio.com
No. 3 Blue Dragons Rout Ellsworth in First Road Trip
IOWA FALLS, Iowa – Backed by 329 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, the No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team rolled to a 70-7 victory over the Ellsworth Panthers on Saturday at Cadet Stadium. The Blue Dragons extend their winning streak to eight games and improved to 2-0....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington Jefferson football player paralyzed after tackle on Friday
Donations are flooding in to help a Bloomington 9th Grader who has been left paralyzed following a tackle during a football game Friday. Ethan Durkin Glynn was playing for the Jefferson Jaguars freshman team against Chaska Friday when he was involved in a tackle that left him "significantly injured." According...
Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25
MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
Hudson Star-Observer
Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September
For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
Hudson Star-Observer
James R. Schwenk
James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar
LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
kymnradio.net
Sheriff’s Department concerned about motorcycle accidents; Defeat of Jesse James Days begins Wednesday; One month left to apply for Northfield Shares Grant
The Rice County Sheriff’s Department is sounding the alarm for a disturbing trend on the roads this year. As of the end of August,. the number of fatal and serious-injury motorcycle crashes in 2022 has already matched those in all of 2021. So far, Rice County has recorded three...
boreal.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
fox9.com
17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95
Franconia Township, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon. The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95...
wwisradio.com
Chippewa Falls Girl’s Alleged Killer Seeks Return To Juvenile Court
The lawyer for the boy accused of killing a ten-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls wants his client’s case moved back to juvenile court. The case is in Chippewa County’s adult court system for now. The 14-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree homicide and with sexual assault. Before a preliminary hearing could start Thursday, attorney Michael Cohen announced plans to file for a reverse waiver hearing, with the goal of sending the case back to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for the 29th. Ten-year-old Lily Peters was killed in April.
Comments / 0