ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Three games to watch: New and old rivalries in the spotlight

Key BRC contests in soccer and volleyball while its Little Brown Jug week in football. The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early-season Big Rivers Conference match. River Falls is looking for its first win over New Richmond since the 2020 season after going 0-1-1 against the Tigers last year on their way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
uwlathletics.com

Two Teams in Top-Three at UW-River Falls Invitational

Prescott, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse golf team opened its 2022-23 season with a second-place finish at the UW-River Falls Invitational Sunday afternoon at Clifton Highlands Golf Course. The Eagles finished with a two-day total of 692 (339-353) while UW-Stout captured the team title with a total of 663 (330-333).
LA CROSSE, WI
adastraradio.com

No. 3 Blue Dragons Rout Ellsworth in First Road Trip

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – Backed by 329 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, the No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College football team rolled to a 70-7 victory over the Ellsworth Panthers on Saturday at Cadet Stadium. The Blue Dragons extend their winning streak to eight games and improved to 2-0....
ELLSWORTH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Hudson, WI
Sports
Chippewa Falls, WI
Sports
City
Hudson, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
City
River Falls, WI
CBS Minnesota

Former University of Minnesota track and field star dies at 25

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former Gopher track and field athlete Eric Walker died at 25, the University of Minnesota announced on Twitter Saturday.According to a GoFundMe set up for the Walker family, Eric first came to Minnesota on an athletic scholarship to run track at the University of Minnesota. He graduated in 2019 with a 3.8 GPA. Walker stayed in Minnesota after graduating and began working for United Health Group.Last Saturday, Aug. 27, Walker was in a car accident and spent multiple days in the ICU before dying.Walker leaves behind his two parents, Maria and Eric Walker, and two younger siblings, Xavier and Christopher Walker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Plan an artful adventure every weekend in September

For decades, artists have flocked to the St. Croix River Valley and its many communities, large and small, to be inspired by the water, woods, flora and fauna. This September and October, residents and visitors alike will see the intersection of art and nature on display at large community art fairs, open artists’ studios, sales and other events from Taylors Falls to River Falls.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

James R. Schwenk

James R. Schwenk, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022, surrounded by his family, in Carson City, NV. Jim grew up in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School in 1958 and UW River Falls with a bachelors in Music (later gaining a masters in Music Education from UW Stevens Point). He married Mary (Belleau) Schwenk that same year, and welcomed their first child, Kathryn (Axtell) followed by their son, David.
HUDSON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Big Rivers Conference#Sparling#Brc
Bring Me The News

LynLake Brewery turns heel, becomes a Packers bar

LynLake Brewery is turning heel, as it is known in wrestling circles, by announcing itself as Minneapolis' newest Packers bar. The brewery at 2934 Lyndale Avenue, which opened in 2014, broke the news on its social media pages Sunday, seven days before the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in the 2022 NFL season opener.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout

In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Chippewa Falls Girl’s Alleged Killer Seeks Return To Juvenile Court

The lawyer for the boy accused of killing a ten-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls wants his client’s case moved back to juvenile court. The case is in Chippewa County’s adult court system for now. The 14-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree homicide and with sexual assault. Before a preliminary hearing could start Thursday, attorney Michael Cohen announced plans to file for a reverse waiver hearing, with the goal of sending the case back to juvenile court. A hearing on that request is scheduled for the 29th. Ten-year-old Lily Peters was killed in April.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy