Mulberry, AR

Special prosecutor named in Mulberry viral video use of force investigation case

By C.C. McCandless
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tOyld_0hg37VRJ00

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Little Rock attorney has been named as the special prosecutor in the investigation resulting from a violent viral video involving two deputies and a police officer subduing a man in Mulberry.

Crawford County prosecuting attorney Rinda Baker selected Emily White as a special prosecutor in the case on August 30. After an investigation, White will determine if charges are to be filed against the two deputies and one police officer involved in the incident.

On August 21, a video posted to Facebook showed Crawford County deputies Levi White and Zack King and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle punching and kneeing a man on the ground. All three have been suspended as an investigation continues.

The man being beaten in the video, Randal Worcester, 27, filed a civil suit in federal court against all three law enforcement officers. Russell Wood, a lawyer for the two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies, said Worcester had earlier attacked one of the deputies, leaving him with a concussion.

The special prosecutor would not yet confirm if charges will be filed.

“Because it is an ongoing, open and active criminal investigation, I am not releasing any portion of the investigative file at this time,” White said.

White is a former district court judge and also served as disciplinary counsel to the Arkansas judiciary. She has also been a legal instructor at the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute and was the Deputy Executive Director of the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission for over five years.

She graduated from the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
