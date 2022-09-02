Read full article on original website
Bills LB Von Miller on playing Rams in Week 1: 'Of course, there will be emotions there'
The 2022 NFL season opens on Thursday night with a massive matchup featuring last year's Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams, hosting the Buffalo Bills, one of the odds on favorites to win it all this season. It is not only two of the best overall teams in the...
Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams schedule, TV information: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams play Thursday in a Week 1 NFL game, the first game of the 2022 NFL regular season. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information: Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers...
Bills' Von Miller on tough offseason decision: 'Don't remind me'
The Bills got their guy in Von Miller and the All-Pro is embracing his new club and city. Miller has already commented how different it feels playing for a fan base like Bills Mafia. No one else has sent him toilet paper, after all. But Miller pulled the curtain back...
Bills' Brandon Beane on Sam Martin: 'We wanted a vet'
The Bills have signed former Broncos punter Sam Martin to fill their vacancy at the position. GM Brandon Beane this week provided some insight as to why the team selected the kicker over their other options. When asked about the opportunity to sign a player who is top-five in the...
