Los Angeles, CA

Jimmie Allen Concert Canceled for Unfortunate Reason

Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.
