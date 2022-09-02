ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

On the issues: House District 42 candidate Valli Geiger

Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Senior College membership and registration open, Fall courses begin Sept. 15

Belfast Senior College’s fall semester begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with three morning and three afternoon courses which, after a more than two year hiatus, are returning to in person classes at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. Two of these classes will be “hybrid” classes, available on Zoom...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life

CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Gideon Baeza graduates from Emerson College

Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8. Gideon Baeza, of Camden, received a B.A. in media arts production and graduated in August. During the ceremony, the College honored three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orono, ME
Society
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
City
Orono, ME
Orono, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
penbaypilot.com

Alna back in search of a town clerk after Dickerson declines ‘with great regret’

Alna selectmen’s pick for town clerk, former Rockland city councilor Elizabeth Dickerson of Union, is not taking the job. First Selectman Ed Pentaleri confirmed the news Friday in an email response to questions, after the town office had been closed the week of Aug. 29. A town email said the closure was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
ALNA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 29-Sept. 2. Michael C. Rossiter and Sarah M. Rossiter to Mark Rossiter and Laurie A. McDaniels. Camden. Faith E. Bruce and Elizabeth J. Stevens to Elizabeth D. Barnum. A. Edward Doudera to A....
KNOX COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Pantries#Cooking#The Maine Food System
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting Sept. 7

ROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Rose Hall Board Room. b. Approval of the August 25 Special Board Meeting minutes. 5. Recognition. a. CHRHS Fire Response:...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast cross country competes in Bangor KVAC meet

BANGOR — The cross country team from Belfast Area High School traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Bangor to compete in a KVAC meet against Bangor, Erskine Academy, Hampden Academy, Brewer and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Bangor — 1:49:43.96. 2. Hampden Academy — 1:57:42.54. 3....
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 26-31. Kevin Johnson, 47, of Lincolnville, domestic violence assault in Frankfort Jan. 6, 2021, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Frankfort Feb. 11, 2021, dismissed. Michael R. Ames, 37, of Northport, operating while license suspended...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Cynthia Lynne Clark, obituary

NORTHPORT — Cynthia Lynne Clark passed away September 2, 2022 after a short stay at the Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast with her best friend holding her for the last time. She leaves behind her partner and best friend of 42 years, Herbert Black III of Northport; a...
NORTHPORT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
penbaypilot.com

RGC men’s league Sept. 3-5 results

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, September 3. Individual Points. 1. James Anderson +6. 2. Mer Doucette...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Hills boys soccer opens season with key win

LEWISTON — The Camden Hills varsity boys soccer team opened the 2022 season in style Saturday, Sept. 3 with two goals in the first minute of the game to down the Lewiston Blue Devils 2-1. Cam Brown scored seven seconds into the contest after picking off a pass from the Lewiston defense and playing a nice one-two pass with Charlie Pons, who recorded the assist, before drilling a ball into the back left corner of the net.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nancy E. Black, obituary

WALDO — Nancy E. Black, 84 of Waldo, died on August 24, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her children. Born and lived in Morrill, Nancy graduated from Crosby High School, all the while working the family business at Cross Patch Farms in Morrill. A pioneer entrepreneur of...
WALDO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 19-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 19. Celynn D. Smyth, 39,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy