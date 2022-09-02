Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
penbaypilot.com
On the issues: House District 42 candidate Valli Geiger
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
penbaypilot.com
Senior College membership and registration open, Fall courses begin Sept. 15
Belfast Senior College’s fall semester begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 with three morning and three afternoon courses which, after a more than two year hiatus, are returning to in person classes at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. Two of these classes will be “hybrid” classes, available on Zoom...
penbaypilot.com
Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life
CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
penbaypilot.com
Gideon Baeza graduates from Emerson College
Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8. Gideon Baeza, of Camden, received a B.A. in media arts production and graduated in August. During the ceremony, the College honored three award-winning artists, innovators, and Emersonians for their contributions and...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland and Rockport were once hotbeds of labor activism: ‘Fed up with being treated like machines’
One hundred twenty six years ago, on Monday, September 6, 1896, 5,000 people gathered at Oakland Park in Rockport for a Labor Day celebration sponsored by the Knights of Labor and other Midcoast labor unions. At the time, the holiday was still relatively young. President Grover Cleveland signed the law...
penbaypilot.com
Alna back in search of a town clerk after Dickerson declines ‘with great regret’
Alna selectmen’s pick for town clerk, former Rockland city councilor Elizabeth Dickerson of Union, is not taking the job. First Selectman Ed Pentaleri confirmed the news Friday in an email response to questions, after the town office had been closed the week of Aug. 29. A town email said the closure was “due to unforeseen circumstances.”
penbaypilot.com
Why I will be voting in November to elect Stephen Hemenway to be my state rep
I don’t generally write letters to the editor but I really feel I need to share why it’s so crucial to me as a parent that we elect Stephen J. Hemenway for District 39 this November. I’m in a position where I hear a lot of comments and...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 29-Sept. 2. Michael C. Rossiter and Sarah M. Rossiter to Mark Rossiter and Laurie A. McDaniels. Camden. Faith E. Bruce and Elizabeth J. Stevens to Elizabeth D. Barnum. A. Edward Doudera to A....
penbaypilot.com
Agenda set for Five Town CSD board meeting Sept. 7
ROCKPORT — The agenda for the next Five Town CSD school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Rose Hall Board Room. b. Approval of the August 25 Special Board Meeting minutes. 5. Recognition. a. CHRHS Fire Response:...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast cross country competes in Bangor KVAC meet
BANGOR — The cross country team from Belfast Area High School traveled Friday, Sept. 2 to Bangor to compete in a KVAC meet against Bangor, Erskine Academy, Hampden Academy, Brewer and Maine Central Institute. Girls Team Results. 1. Bangor — 1:49:43.96. 2. Hampden Academy — 1:57:42.54. 3....
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Aug. 26-31. Kevin Johnson, 47, of Lincolnville, domestic violence assault in Frankfort Jan. 6, 2021, dismissed; violating a condition of release in Frankfort Feb. 11, 2021, dismissed. Michael R. Ames, 37, of Northport, operating while license suspended...
penbaypilot.com
Cynthia Lynne Clark, obituary
NORTHPORT — Cynthia Lynne Clark passed away September 2, 2022 after a short stay at the Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast with her best friend holding her for the last time. She leaves behind her partner and best friend of 42 years, Herbert Black III of Northport; a...
penbaypilot.com
RGC men’s league Sept. 3-5 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club men’s league gathered Saturday, Sept. 3, Sunday, Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5 for a golf outing. Below are the results from the gathering as submitted to our sports department. Saturday, September 3. Individual Points. 1. James Anderson +6. 2. Mer Doucette...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast City Council to discuss K9 officer, appoint deputy economic development director, consider fire department equipment
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes a new K9 for Belfast Police, improving safety of Route 1 on-ramps, and adding a handicap-accessible door to the Belfast Police Dept. entrance, among other topics.
penbaypilot.com
Get Ready! Belfast’s chief prognosticator Passy Pete says it’s an early winter
BELFAST — “This is the first time it has rained,” said Dorothy Havey, Belfast Chamber of Commerce Director, as she initiated the eighth ceremonial year Passy Pete has predicted an early winter or six more weeks of summer. Passy Pete is short for Passagassawakeag Pete, the clairvoyant...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Hills boys soccer opens season with key win
LEWISTON — The Camden Hills varsity boys soccer team opened the 2022 season in style Saturday, Sept. 3 with two goals in the first minute of the game to down the Lewiston Blue Devils 2-1. Cam Brown scored seven seconds into the contest after picking off a pass from the Lewiston defense and playing a nice one-two pass with Charlie Pons, who recorded the assist, before drilling a ball into the back left corner of the net.
penbaypilot.com
Nancy E. Black, obituary
WALDO — Nancy E. Black, 84 of Waldo, died on August 24, 2022, peacefully in her home surrounded by her children. Born and lived in Morrill, Nancy graduated from Crosby High School, all the while working the family business at Cross Patch Farms in Morrill. A pioneer entrepreneur of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 19-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 19. Celynn D. Smyth, 39,...
