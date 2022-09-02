MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two men are facing theft charges in Madisonville after police say they almost got away with more than $6,000 on gift cards without paying for them. They say it happened over the weekend at the North Main Street CVS. Police say 29-year-old Toyale Lockett and 32-year-old...

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO