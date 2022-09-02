ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

14news.com

Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening. An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Family and friends of 3 killed in Henderson Co. shooting react

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police released the names of the three people who died in a shooting Saturday night. KSP confirmed that 26-year-old Arianna Ziebell, 42-year-old Joshua Mallory, and 27-year-old Mason Quinn died as a result of the shooting in Smith Mills. The friends and families of...
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
HENDERSON, KY
Henderson, KY
WLKY.com

Police identify 3 people killed in Henderson County shooting

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified the three people who were killed in a Henderson County shooting on Saturday. KSP were notified of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 620 block of KY 136 West in Henderson County. They said they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds outside when they arrived.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Child shot on Garvin Street identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the September 4 death of a 6 year old child. Officials say the child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. Authorities say an autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. ORIGINAL STORY […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting

Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson. The incident...
SMITH MILLS, KY
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Dies After Playing With Loaded Gun

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:45 Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Once Officers secured the scene they learned that a juvenile had been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off striking them. The child was taken to the hospital...
WEHT/WTVW

Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County

Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Walmart employee arrested, accused of stealing thousands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Walmart employee is accused of stealing thousands while on the job. The investigation started back in May when officials say Walmart Asset Protection came to the Evansville Police Department to report the theft. The asset protection employee told authorities that another employee, Kyesha Moredock, had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Auto theft suspect threatens to push car into river

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car. According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills

Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
14news.com

Affidavit: Man arrested following Himalaya Food Mart robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after robbing the Himalaya Food Mart on Washington Avenue. According to a press release, on Aug. 14, a man in the food mart grabbed a few items and took them to checkout. He then walked behind the counter, pulled out a knife and told the cashier to open the cash register.
EVANSVILLE, IN

