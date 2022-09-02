ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Provide Additional Time to Approve an Extension of its Initial Business Combination Deadline

Provides Additional Telephone Access to Facilitate Voting Process Prior to the Adjourned Meeting. Urges All Stockholders to Promptly Vote FOR the Extension Amendment that Will Provide the Company Additional Time to Complete a Business Combination - EVERY VOTE COUNTS!. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Digital World...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ryman Hospitality Reinstates Dividend; July ADR Rises 24% From 2019

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP has reinstated its quarterly dividend by declaring a dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The company’s new interim dividend policy is a minimum dividend of 100% of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

XTMIF: XTM Increases Revenues 224% in Q2 with a Fully Opened Hospitality Industry in Canada

Q2 had a full quarter of a fully opened hospitality sector in the Canadian market and onboarded its first new US customers. Canada lifted all restrictions and limits in the hospitality and personal care spaces in early March. In Q2 2022, XTM XTMIF reported that the gross dollar value (GDV) loaded on its platform was $117 million, an increase of 405% from $23 million in Q2 2021. Active users at year end were 58,000, up 262% from 16,000 at the end of Q2 2021. XTM signed up 220 new locations for its Tips Today program during the slower summer quarter compared to 224 in Q1 2022.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
POTUS
TriState Capital Bank Named to Monitor 100 as a Leading Equipment Finance Company

Client relationships leads to 51.8% YOY growth with middle market clients; expansion continues into Midwest. TriState Capital Bank's fast-growing Equipment Finance division was named to the Monitor 100 as one of the top U.S. equipment finance companies. The bank's 51.8% year-over-year total assets gained in 2021 landed TriState Capital at No. 95, a jump from No. 107 on last year's Monitor 101+ list.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why UiPath Stock Is Plunging

UiPath Inc PATH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued weak guidance. UiPath said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $242.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $230.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said annual recurring revenue climbed above $1 billion during the second quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Discover Financial

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Discover Financial DFS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Coupa Software Stock Is Surging

Coupa Software Inc COUP shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a $100 million buyback. Coupa Software said second-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $211 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $204.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Spire Global Announces Participation in Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium and RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference

Spire Global, Inc. SPIR ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming events. Event: Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium - Satellite Panel. Date: September 8, 2022. Location: Harvard Club, New York City.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tri-Continental Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tri-Continental TY. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.95 cents per share. On Friday, Tri-Continental will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Olin

Within the last quarter, Olin OLN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Olin has an average price target of $63.55 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $51.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

