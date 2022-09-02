Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Digital World Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of its Special Meeting of Stockholders to Provide Additional Time to Approve an Extension of its Initial Business Combination Deadline
Provides Additional Telephone Access to Facilitate Voting Process Prior to the Adjourned Meeting. Urges All Stockholders to Promptly Vote FOR the Extension Amendment that Will Provide the Company Additional Time to Complete a Business Combination - EVERY VOTE COUNTS!. MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2022 / Digital World...
Benzinga
Ryman Hospitality Reinstates Dividend; July ADR Rises 24% From 2019
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP has reinstated its quarterly dividend by declaring a dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend is to be paid on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022. The company’s new interim dividend policy is a minimum dividend of 100% of...
Benzinga
XTMIF: XTM Increases Revenues 224% in Q2 with a Fully Opened Hospitality Industry in Canada
Q2 had a full quarter of a fully opened hospitality sector in the Canadian market and onboarded its first new US customers. Canada lifted all restrictions and limits in the hospitality and personal care spaces in early March. In Q2 2022, XTM XTMIF reported that the gross dollar value (GDV) loaded on its platform was $117 million, an increase of 405% from $23 million in Q2 2021. Active users at year end were 58,000, up 262% from 16,000 at the end of Q2 2021. XTM signed up 220 new locations for its Tips Today program during the slower summer quarter compared to 224 in Q1 2022.
Benzinga
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (LTCH, LTCHW)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming October 31, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. ("Latch" or the "Company") LTCHLTCHW securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buy Now Pay Later Features In Cash App Are Critical, Block Analyst Finds In Review Of Management Priorities
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo recently hosted Block, Inc's SQ Head of Investor Relations for a Midwest NDR. The discussions included Cash App Commerce, Cash App Borrow, Cash App MAU growth, Square's (Seller) growth in international markets, the BNPL competitive landscape, Block's focus on profitability, and more. Speaking to Cash...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Coca-Cola To $76? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday
HSBC raised the price target on The Coca-Cola Company KO from $72 to $76. HSBC analyst Carlos Laboy maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Coca-Cola shares rose 0.3% to $61.34 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan cut Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT price target from $11 to $8.5. JP Morgan analyst...
Why Trump SPAC Partner DWAC's Shares Are Plummeting Today
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC are tumbling in premarket trading on Tuesday. Shareholders have rejected the special purpose acquisition company’s proposal to extend by a year the deadline for its merger with former President Donald Trump’s Trump Media & Technology, which operates the Truth Social platform, Reuters reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
TriState Capital Bank Named to Monitor 100 as a Leading Equipment Finance Company
Client relationships leads to 51.8% YOY growth with middle market clients; expansion continues into Midwest. TriState Capital Bank's fast-growing Equipment Finance division was named to the Monitor 100 as one of the top U.S. equipment finance companies. The bank's 51.8% year-over-year total assets gained in 2021 landed TriState Capital at No. 95, a jump from No. 107 on last year's Monitor 101+ list.
After-Hours Alert: Why UiPath Stock Is Plunging
UiPath Inc PATH shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and issued weak guidance. UiPath said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $242.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $230.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said annual recurring revenue climbed above $1 billion during the second quarter.
This Analyst Sees Recovery For PolyPid Despite Failed Phase 3 Readout
Raymond James downgraded PolyPid Ltd PYPD from Strong Buy to Outperform post SHIELD I Phase 3 results that, despite consistency and evidence of efficacy demonstrated to date, failed to achieve the primary endpoint. It lowered the price target from $15 to $4. The analyst says that though the price reaction...
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
Expert Ratings for Discover Financial
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Discover Financial DFS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
A Look At Tesla Stock As Investors Await Post-Labor Day Market Shift
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading flat in the premarket on Tuesday after a volatile Friday caused the stock to gap up 1.41% when the market opened, only to run into sellers who dropped the stock down 3.86% intraday. Retail traders who kept up with the market during the summer months...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
After-Hours Alert: Why Coupa Software Stock Is Surging
Coupa Software Inc COUP shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and announced a $100 million buyback. Coupa Software said second-quarter revenue jumped 18% year-over-year to $211 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $204.02 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga
Spire Global Announces Participation in Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium and RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference
Spire Global, Inc. SPIR ("Spire" or "the Company"), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, today announced its participation in the following upcoming events. Event: Gabelli Funds 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium - Satellite Panel. Date: September 8, 2022. Location: Harvard Club, New York City.
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Tri-Continental Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tri-Continental TY. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26.95 cents per share. On Friday, Tri-Continental will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26.95 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Ethereum Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum's ETH/USD price has risen 4.94% to $1,652.35. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% gain, moving from $1,574.37 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $4,878.26. The chart below...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Olin
Within the last quarter, Olin OLN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Olin has an average price target of $63.55 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $51.00.
Comments / 0