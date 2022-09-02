Q2 had a full quarter of a fully opened hospitality sector in the Canadian market and onboarded its first new US customers. Canada lifted all restrictions and limits in the hospitality and personal care spaces in early March. In Q2 2022, XTM XTMIF reported that the gross dollar value (GDV) loaded on its platform was $117 million, an increase of 405% from $23 million in Q2 2021. Active users at year end were 58,000, up 262% from 16,000 at the end of Q2 2021. XTM signed up 220 new locations for its Tips Today program during the slower summer quarter compared to 224 in Q1 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO