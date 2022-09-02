Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Maize n Brew
Michigan set up nicely for an already-committed 2023 OL to flip
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines started their 2022 season on a high note this past Saturday when they demolished...
Maize n Brew
How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1
Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:. Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL eyeing Michigan visit this fall
With eight home games this season, Michigan has plenty of opportunities to host recruits for game days on campus. All the prospects talked about today are looking to get on campus to see Ann Arbor in person sooner rather than later. Five-star DL planning trip to Michigan. St. Ignatius (IL)...
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy’s speed impacts Michigan’s offense
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is really fast. The sophomore rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, while also going 4-for-4 throwing the ball for 30 yards. He has speed, and he has moves. McCarthy rushed for 124 and two touchdowns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s opening weekend victory over Colorado State
Living up to the original is never an easy task. Think of the numerous sequels that have fallen flat on their faces, from Caddyshack II to Speed 2 to Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow. Capturing the magic of the first iteration is nearly impossible because whether it be greed — it’s mostly greed — lack of imagination, or lack of preparation, the sequel almost always attempts to solely be a generic rip-off of the original.
Maize n Brew
Against Hawai’i, Roman Wilson gets the opportunity to represent home state
In the three prior matchups between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, there wasn’t a single Hawaii-born player donning the maize and blue. This Saturday, junior wide receiver Roman Wilson will change that. “I just feel so blessed,” Wilson said. “Growing up, I wouldn’t have expected...
Maize n Brew
Analyzing Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy’s Week 1 performances
Week 1 of the Michigan Wolverines’ season has come and gone, and the debate for Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy to be the starting quarterback finally has some tape behind it. All offseason, we heard these two were playing the best football of their lives and have both earned...
Maize n Brew
Despite fears of a setback, the Michigan pass rush stayed strong as ever against Colorado State
Entering the season, the Michigan Wolverines’ defensive line appeared to face a near impossible challenge — rebuilding the pass rushing unit that had conquered the Big Ten one year ago. While you can never truly replace titans like Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, the rebuild looked more like...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Colorado State
The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines throttled the Colorado State Rams 51-7 in their home opener to kick off the 2022 season. With an impressive showing on offense and defense, it didn’t look like the defending Big Ten champs went anywhere in the offseason, despite notable changes. Though this is...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim
With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
Maize n Brew
Handing out game balls for Michigan’s dominant victory over Colorado State
The Michigan Wolverines opened up the 2022 football season with a 51-7 drubbing of Colorado State that could have been even worse. The 44-point mercy beating is the largest season-opening win for the Wolverines since 2016 and yet, players still seemed hungry in the post-game. “You know we can do...
Maize n Brew
Opening betting odds released for J.J. McCarthy’s first career start against Hawaii
With the Michigan Wolverines taking care of business yesterday against Colorado State, Jim Harbaugh and his squad are officially off to a great start to the 2022 season. Next weekend, the non-conference slate continues as they welcome in the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to the Big House. Despite this being sophomore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Michigan throttles CSU, QB competition heats up
Michigan manhandled Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday afternoon and there were a lot of positives to take away from it. In this postgame reaction podcast we talk about defensive dominance, a potent rushing attack, and the quarterback competition. Listen to the podcast below. All of our Maize n Brew podcasts...
Comments / 0