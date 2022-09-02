ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Michigan set up nicely for an already-committed 2023 OL to flip

ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How Michigan’s 2022 opponents did in Week 1

Well folks, we are through one week of action in the 2022 college football season. The Michigan Wolverines took care of business beating Colorado State handily, so let’s check out how the Wolverines’ other opponents in the 2022 season did in Week 1:. Week 2, Hawaii: 49-17 L...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Five-star DL eyeing Michigan visit this fall

With eight home games this season, Michigan has plenty of opportunities to host recruits for game days on campus. All the prospects talked about today are looking to get on campus to see Ann Arbor in person sooner rather than later. Five-star DL planning trip to Michigan. St. Ignatius (IL)...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How J.J. McCarthy’s speed impacts Michigan’s offense

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is really fast. The sophomore rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown in Michigan’s 51-7 win over Colorado State on Saturday, while also going 4-for-4 throwing the ball for 30 yards. He has speed, and he has moves. McCarthy rushed for 124 and two touchdowns...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s opening weekend victory over Colorado State

Living up to the original is never an easy task. Think of the numerous sequels that have fallen flat on their faces, from Caddyshack II to Speed 2 to Deuce Bigalow: European Gigalow. Capturing the magic of the first iteration is nearly impossible because whether it be greed — it’s mostly greed — lack of imagination, or lack of preparation, the sequel almost always attempts to solely be a generic rip-off of the original.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Against Hawai’i, Roman Wilson gets the opportunity to represent home state

In the three prior matchups between the Michigan Wolverines and the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, there wasn’t a single Hawaii-born player donning the maize and blue. This Saturday, junior wide receiver Roman Wilson will change that. “I just feel so blessed,” Wilson said. “Growing up, I wouldn’t have expected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Analyzing Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy’s Week 1 performances

Week 1 of the Michigan Wolverines’ season has come and gone, and the debate for Cade McNamara or J.J. McCarthy to be the starting quarterback finally has some tape behind it. All offseason, we heard these two were playing the best football of their lives and have both earned...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Colorado State

The No. 8 Michigan Wolverines throttled the Colorado State Rams 51-7 in their home opener to kick off the 2022 season. With an impressive showing on offense and defense, it didn’t look like the defending Big Ten champs went anywhere in the offseason, despite notable changes. Though this is...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball extends offer to 2024 five-star Isaiah Elohim

With the 2022-23 college basketball season still more than two months away, Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have been on the recruiting trail extending offers to several talented prospects in hopes of landing commitments in Ann Arbor. One of their latest offers is Isaiah Elohim, a five-star 6-foot-5 shooting...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Postgame Reaction: Michigan throttles CSU, QB competition heats up

Michigan manhandled Colorado State 51-7 on Saturday afternoon and there were a lot of positives to take away from it. In this postgame reaction podcast we talk about defensive dominance, a potent rushing attack, and the quarterback competition. Listen to the podcast below. All of our Maize n Brew podcasts...
ANN ARBOR, MI

