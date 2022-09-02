Read full article on original website
Lindsey Graham Says He Warned Donald Trump About 2024 Loss
Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly told the former president that a 2024 loss could "dramatically change" how history views what he did during his time in office.
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally
“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
Lindsey Graham defends predicting "riots in the streets" over Trump
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Saturday doubled down on his suggestion from last week that there would be “riots in the streets” if former President Trump were prosecuted for mishandling classified information. What he's saying: “Here’s what I said, the raid on [former] President Trump’s home, the likely...
Nikki Haley: Biden's speech out of "the depths of hell"
Former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley called President Biden "the most condescending president of my lifetime" after his primetime speech last week. Why it matters: Haley is a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race, which would put her in direct competition with President Biden...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Putin Forces 'Confused' by Ukraine Strikes, Headed for Surrender: General
Morale was plunging and the potential for disease was rising among Russian troops, according to U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mark Hertling.
Rep. McCaul: Trump has "different set of rules" for declassifying documents
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that while he personally would not take classified documents home with him, he insisted that a "different set of rules" applied to former President Trump. Driving the news: The FBI's discovery of troves of classified documents at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home...
Raskin suggests Trump movement shows "hallmarks of a fascist political party"
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) cited former President Trump's recent calls for a new election and his claims that, if re-elected, he would issue pardons to participants in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot while discussing the "hallmarks of a fascist political party" on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday. Driving...
GOP Washington Senate candidate scrubs website of 2020 election doubts
As the general election looms, Washington's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate has deleted a section of her website that previously questioned the integrity of the 2020 elections.Why it matters: The move by Tiffany Smiley, a former triage nurse challenging U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, is the latest example of GOP candidates nationwide appearing to moderate hardline positions they took before the primary.Elsewhere in the U.S., Republican congressional candidates have scrubbed their websites of anti-abortion rhetoric, in addition to reducing their focus on voter-fraud conspiracies and other far-right topics, Axios' Alexi McCammond and Andrew Solender write.State of play: Before the Aug. 2...
Trump's Truth Social faces new challenge
Truth Social, the Twitter clone launched by former President Trump, may need to find a new path to the public markets. Driving the news: Reuters reports that blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. didn't secure enough shareholder approval to extend the merger closure deadline with Truth Social by one year, with the current deadline set to expire this Thursday.
DOJ: Trump required to comply with subpoena even if he'd declassified documents
Former President Donald Trump was required to return all documents marked as classified as part of a grand jury subpoena issued in May, regardless of whether or not the former president believed he'd declassified the documents, the Department of Justice wrote in an Aug. 29 court filing made public Friday.
Cowboys for Trump founder barred from public office over Jan. 6
A New Mexico judge on Tuesday disqualified Couy Griffin, a county commissioner who founded Cowboys for Trump, from serving in public office ever again because of his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Driving the news: The judge ruled that Griffin is "barred for life" from serving as an...
What may happen if Twitter, Musk settle
In another well-known deal dispute not involving Twitter and Elon Musk, the Delaware Chancery Court ordered chemical maker Huntsman and Apollo Global to complete their deal. Why it matters: Unlike Tyson and IBP, the two sides here actually went on to settle for a payout following the trial, instead of combining the two businesses.
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Russia buying North Korean rockets and artillery, U.S. intelligence says
Russia's Ministry of Defense is buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to aid its war in Ukraine, according to recently downgraded intelligence, a U.S. official confirmed to Axios on Tuesday. Why it matters: "This purchase indicates that the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply...
Senate Democrats' pre-election push
Senate Democrats hope to hold votes on same-sex marriage, capping insulin costs and an antitrust bill in the final sprint before the midterms. The big picture: One Democratic leadership aide called those three bills the "icing" on Democrats' legislative cake, and Democrats believe holding votes on those measures will help them keep their majority in November.
Judge grants Trump request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago docs
A federal judge on Monday accepted former President Trump's bid for a special master to review evidence seized by the FBI in the search at his Mar-a-Lago residence last month. Driving the news: Judge Aileen Cannon ruled for a special master to be appointed "to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege," per the filing.
