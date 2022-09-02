Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo Italian Festival 2022 to be held September 16-17
The Kalamazoo Italian Festival will return in 2022. The event will be held at Mayor’s Riverfront Park on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17.
Remember This Old Grand Rapids Movie House? It’s Special Now!
Ah, the old movie houses in downtown Grand Rapid. They were big and grand, and there were many of them, the RKO Keith, the Regent, the Midtown, the Empress, the Powers, the Savoy, and this one above! Any guesses? What and where?. It was the Majestic Theater, better known as...
Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?
A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
2022 Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest to be held September 9-10
The Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will return for 2022. The event will be held September 9-10 at Calkins Field (3755 South Division in Wayland).
Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations
KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
Plan to grow Grand Rapids into major, Midwestern tech hub outlined by The Right Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Economic development group The Right Place has developed a plan to strengthen the region’s tech sector with a goal of adding 20,000 jobs over the next decade and transforming the area into a major, Midwestern tech hub. “Tech hubs have become the modern engines...
Nominations open for Community Arts Awards in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Nominations for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards are now open and being accepted through Oct. 11. The Community Arts Awards will be announced on Oct. 25, and honorees will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for Fine Arts. Nominations can be submitted online through the ACGK website at https://www.kalamazooarts.org/2022-community-arts-awards/.
Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall
Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
Ex-Allegan Mayor could really shake ’em down
“All the memories came flooding back… Old Mrs. McAvoy eating that horrible chicken… and the terrified child running from the burning wreck.” — Vivian Stanshall, 1972, “Rawlinson End.”. I stumbled onto the Gorden Funeral Residence obituary this morning for John Hotchkiss of Allegan, who died...
Intersection closed for gas main replacement in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – An intersection is closed for four days as a gas main is replaced in Kalamazoo Township. Lake Street and Olmstead Road are closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 9, for a gas main replacement in the area, Consumers Energy said in a news release. The...
WMU student fatally shot was always rooting for others, Kalamazoo cheer coach says
KALAMAZOO, MI – Naya Reynolds was a leader and full of ideas, eager to make a difference. Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 26, on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94. She was a student at Western Michigan University studying criminal justice and sociology.
WWMT
Funeral Service for Naya Reynolds: 22-year-old WMU student shot and killed in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds gathered for the funeral service of a 22-year-old Western Michigan University student who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Portage on Aug. 26, 2022. The funeral service for Naya Reynolds was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in...
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: University Roadhouse welcomes back students in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — At the corner of Old Michigan and West Michigan, overlooking athletic complexes at two college campuses, sits the University Roadhouse. A staple in the Kalamazoo for over three decades, the restaurant, located at 1332 W. Michigan Ave., caters to not just students, but families and community members alike.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
Kalamazoo Humane Society celebrates expanded facility that opened mid-pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI – After 125 years of service to the community, Michigan’s second oldest humane society celebrated the grand opening of the newest animal care center last week. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Charles C. and Lynn L. Zhang Animal Care and Resource Center was held Saturday,...
Most vehicles speed past Kalamazoo’s interactive speed limit signs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Most of the vehicles that pass by interactive speed limit signs in the city are exceeding the posted speed limit. That is what three months of data from the city’s interactive speed signs shows, city Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “Unfortunately, the data shows...
WWMTCw
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
