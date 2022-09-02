ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Have You Seen The Nightmare Before Christmas Jeep in Battle Creek?

A Battle Creek woman's obsession with Jeeps and Nightmare Before Christmas is pulling in tons of views on TikTok. Knottyjeepchick has found a place where her love of crochet, Jeeps, and Nightmare Before Christmas can seamlessly come together...TikTok. KnottyJeepChick currently has 15 thousand followers and 260.7 thousand total video likes. But, let's start out by talking about this jeep.
MLive

Kalamazoo nonprofit celebrates five years of giving by surpassing $250K in donations

KALAMAZOO, MI — Creating maximum impact with minimum effort. It’s a model that Cody Livingston and his older brother Justin have found to be appealing to a growing number of guys across the country through Guys Who Give, a nonprofit that launched seven years ago in Boulder County, Colorado. The organization’s second chapter hatched in Kalamazoo County in August 2017.
MLive

Nominations open for Community Arts Awards in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI — Nominations for the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards are now open and being accepted through Oct. 11. The Community Arts Awards will be announced on Oct. 25, and honorees will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for Fine Arts. Nominations can be submitted online through the ACGK website at https://www.kalamazooarts.org/2022-community-arts-awards/.
My Magic GR

Yum! Grand Rapids’ Poutine Week Returns This Fall

Love poutine? Good news! Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with Art Prize!. What Is Poutine?. If you've never had poutine, simply...
townbroadcast.com

Ex-Allegan Mayor could really shake ’em down

“All the memories came flooding back… Old Mrs. McAvoy eating that horrible chicken… and the terrified child running from the burning wreck.” — Vivian Stanshall, 1972, “Rawlinson End.”. I stumbled onto the Gorden Funeral Residence obituary this morning for John Hotchkiss of Allegan, who died...
WWMTCw

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
