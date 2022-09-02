Educate yourself. Research the latest set of Pfizer documents recently released under court order (which Pfizer fought releasing and refused to make public from the get go). It’s not hard: enter ‘Dr John Campbell Pfizer documents video’ in your search engine. Watch just the first 8 minutes and your eyes will open. This doctor is a former vaccine advocate turned anti after learning what’s in these documents — and what Pfizer and our government have been trying to conceal from the public. Don’t be a dupe — you now have access to the facts!! WAKE UP!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Since there’s been no trials on humans and there’s no data they can’t even agree when it’s safe to get this newest shot…2 months…6 months…9 months after your last shot or infection?? There isn’t yet real-world data about how much additional protection the updated version can provide….so there may be protection or there may not be protection? Anyone else concerned about the uncertainty of all these shots? Anyone still trust the CDC or FDA?
COVID is a virus. Viruses don't care about your political views.
