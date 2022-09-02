ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mnomad13
6d ago

The "rubes" think their cult leader, would pardon them? He doesn't care one bit, about them, except, what he can get from them. Donations, votes, merchandise sales. 🤑

KDoc
6d ago

So this insurrectionist shoved national guardsmen, huh? Must be “fake news”, as the tRUMPlicans claim (falsely) that Jan 6th was a‘peaceful protest’ 🙄

Guest
5d ago

You know, for all the so called " tough men and women " who raided our capital, it's hilarious how ( when caught ) they bend over and say guilty.

Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
POTUS
