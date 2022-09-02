Read full article on original website
Bath woman arrested for child endangerment, attempted assault in Tops
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Bath woman has been accused of trying to attack another person and endangering a child at the Tops Market in the Village over the weekend, police said. Ashley Smith, 37, was arrested by the Village of Bath Police Department on September 4 after officers responded to a disturbance at Tops […]
whcuradio.com
No injuries in Ithaca DWI crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man was uninjured after crashing into a tree Sunday in front of Diane’s Automotive on West State Street. Police say Donald Kelly was drunk when his pickup truck collided head-on with the tree. Officers found the 64-year-old man, who’s accused of fleeing the scene after the crash, nearby.
ithaca.com
IPD Responds To Shots Fired On N Plain Street
On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that there had been an altercation between two subjects, one of which displayed a firearm and fired numerous rounds toward the other subject. The shooter then fled the area in a vehicle. Several shell casings were located at the scene, as well as other evidence of a shooting, however no victims have been located at this time.
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
ithaca.com
DWI Arrest Made After Crash Into Tree On West State
On Sunday, September 4, at 8:39 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the report of a pickup truck that had crashed head on into a tree in front of Diane’s Automotive, 435 W. State St. Initial reports stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene southbound after the crash.
Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say
Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
Man and woman hospitalized after being stabbed in fight on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight on the North Side of Syracuse early Monday, police said. A 29-year-old man was dropped off at St. Joseph’s Hospital around 1:25 after a fight with multiple people on the 900 block of James Street, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man violates order of protection; gets into ‘physical altercation’
A City of Cortland man violated an order of protection and engaged in a “physical altercation” in the Town of Cortlandville last week, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, prior to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers responded to a “domestic...
NewsChannel 36
Victim Identified in Train Accident Near Lowman Crossover
9/5 11:30AM UPDATE: The Chemung County Sheriff's Office says the victim of the train accident has been positively identified as Raymond W. Johns, III, 38, of Breesport. Johns was identified by family members, after seeing photos and information shared in a Facebook post by the Sheriff's office. Family told authorities they last saw Johns approximately one week ago, wearing some of the same items described in the Facebook post.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca’s Green Street Garage reopens today
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Green Street Garage is reopening. Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will cut the ribbon later this morning at a ceremony. The revised garage was expanded to create more parking spaces. Construction work is still being done, but six out of seven floors will be available for the public today.
Onondaga’s Air1 helps locate man in stolen car who crashed into house in Madison County
Town of Nelson, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Air1, helped locate a man who stole a car and then crashed it into a house in Nelson Sunday, deputies said. A Village of Canastota Police Officer tried to stop Justin LaPier, 36, of Minoa, who was...
Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell
On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
WKTV
Poland man charged following fatal accident
LENOX, N.Y. - A Poland man is facing charges after Madison County Sheriff’s say he was impaired by a controlled substance at the time of a fatal car crash in the Town of Lenox. The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday near Lewis Point Road near...
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police Respond to Report of Shots Fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - At around 12:30 PM on Friday, Ithaca Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. When officers arrived, they learned that there had been a fight between two people. IPD said one of them had a gun and...
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair, police say
Geddes, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair on Saturday, troopers said. Richard J. Killins, 34, was arrested after he stabbed Jonah C. Maldonado, 27, of Syracuse at the fairgrounds during a fight, according to a news release from state police.
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Man strikes teenager with UTV
A Town of Willet man was arrested recently after he drove a utility task vehicle (UTV) “in a reckless manner” and struck a teenager, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies on June 26 responded to a residence on...
wskg.org
Protestors gather as Cayuga Nation police arrest 3 more Halftown critics
Protestors in the Cayuga Nation rallied after tribal police arrested three citizens on Saturday. It’s the latest clash between the tribe’s controversial leader, Clint Halftown and his longtime critics. All three detainees are related to the woman whose home was demolished last month on orders from Halftown. Several...
cnycentral.com
Camillus Police searching for suspect in robbery of the Key Bank on West Genesee Street
Camillus police have released two photos of a bank robbery suspect. Police say the robbery happened around 1:20 PM on Friday afternoon at the Key Bank on West Genesee Street. Police say a man in his 50s entered the bank in a black and white baseball cap and maroon button-up shirt.
