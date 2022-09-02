ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

'Where Is Mr. Dougherty?': Elmont HS Students Walk Out Over Absence Of Popular Principal

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoG27_0hg36Skv00
Elmont Memorial High School. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Students at one Long Island high school spent the first day of school holding a walkout to protest the disappearance of their beloved principal.

Those students were upset after being told this week that the principal of Elmont Memorial High School, Kevin Dougherty, or "Doc" would not be returning this year.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Superintendent James Grossane, of the Sewanhaka Central High School District wrote to students and family that Dougherty is "taking a sabbatical leave of absence for the 2022-2023 school year."

Grossane went on to announce he would be appointing an acting principal for the school year.

What has the students upset, according to NBC New York, is they were not provided with a reason for his absence, prompting many to ask "Where is Mr. Dougherty?"

Many told the news channel that Dougherty was like family and had worked hard to help the community, He even started a group -- The Men of Elmont -- to help bridge the gap between the police and the community.

School officials told Daily Voice the group had been merged with the "My Brothers Keeper program" - from President Obama’s national initiative.

Even parents and some alumni are upset over the loss of Dougherty.

One told NBC New York: "It’s rare you find any faculty member let alone a principal that truly genuinely cares about his students and the community. So if we lost that, we lose everything," said Marc-Anthony Tuo, an alumnus of the school.

The district declined to answer Daily Voice's questions regarding why Dougherty was gone for the year.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the superintendent announced Taryn Johnson, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will be the acting principal of Elmont Memorial High School until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

NYC public schools snow days are eliminated

NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning. On "Snow days" or days when school buildings are closed due to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Long Island Students Walk Out on 1st Day Over Principal's Mysterious Leave

It was the first day of school for some Long Island students — but instead of starting the day in class, dozens of high schoolers started the day outside protesting. Along with some parents and alumni, the students were upset after being told just this week that the long-time principal of Elmont Memorial High School would not be returning this year. The students said they wanted to know why.
ELMONT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Education
Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Dougherty
Daily News

NYC principals outraged over sudden departure of high-ranking union official

The abrupt departure of a high-ranking executive in the union representing New York City public school principals has set off a bitter war of words — with some principals accusing the union’s leadership of “abusive” and “tyrannical” behavior. In an email sent to the union’s entire 4,500-person membership last week, Bronx principal Michael Barakat said union president Mark Cannizzaro fired Sana ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central High School#K12#Protest#Nbc New York#The Men Of Elmont
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
longisland.com

Town of Hempstead Job Fair

The Town of Hempstead will be holding a Job Fair on Thursday, September 15 at the Freeport Recreation Center in Freeport. More than 65 employers are scheduled to attend, including:. Altice USA. Amazon. Ametek Aerospace and Defense. Cerebral Palsy of Nassau County. Cold Spring Harbor Lab. Cox & Company. Custom...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
353K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy