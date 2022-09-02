Read full article on original website
Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
Federal Judge Stomps All Over Trump Russiagate Lawsuit Against Hillary
A federal judge in Florida has tossed a racketeering lawsuit that Donald Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and a slew of other defendants—dismantling his claims one by one in an absolutely withering critique.“It is not simply that I find the Amended Complaint ‘inadequate in any respect,’” Judge Donald Middlebrooks writes at one point. “It is inadequate in nearly every respect.”Trump filed the suit in March alleging that Clinton and the others “orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information” about his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.After the defendants filed a motion to dismiss, Trump’s lawyers filed a...
DoJ bids to regain access to classified documents seized in Trump search – live
Lawyers to appeal judge’s ruling to appoint ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago files – follow all the latest news
Biden seeks to motivate voters from all parties against ‘Maga Republicans destroying democracy’
Biden has repeatedly hammered the theme of Republican extremism in recent weeks, as he turns his attention to the midterm elections
