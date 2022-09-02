‘Narco-Saints’: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s Riveting Drug Cartel Crime K-Drama

Netflix ventures further into the world of K-dramas with a drug cartel storyline. Narco-Saints will be the newest addition to the streaming platform for September . The K-drama continues Netflix’s history of creating similar crime series like Narcos, Narcos Mexico, El Chapo , and more. Narco-Saints stars a Korean cast where a seemingly ordinary entrepreneur is forced into capturing a drug lord.

Ha Jung-woo and main cast of crime K-drama ‘Narco-Saints’ | via Netflix

‘Hospital Playlist’ actor Yoo Yeon-seok plays the role of David Park

Every notorious crime syndicate needs to know the ins and outs of the law to stay afloat. Actor Yoon was cast in Narco-Saints as David Park. David is a lawyer who advises the drug lord controlling the dark underbelly of Suriname. Soompi describes the character as someone who “acts as the brains of the crime syndicate.”

But K-drama fans will recognize Yoo for another leading role different from Narco-Saints . Yoo is known for his role as Ahn Jeong-won in the ‘Slice of Life’ drama, Hospital Playlist . He starred in the main cast for two seasons . Before the medical K-drama, Yoo starred in Mr. Sunshine and as Chilbong in Reply 1994. In 2016, he played the lead role of Kang Dong-joo in Dr. Romantic.

Jo Woo-jin was cast as the drug lord’s right-hand man in ‘Narco-Saints’

What is a heinous and powerful drug lord without his trusted confidant? In Narco-Saints , the actor Jo Woo-jin will play the role of Byun Gi-tae. The character is a native Korean who grew up in China and handles the drug lord’s dirty work. Actor Jo has appeared in more than a handful of well-known K-dramas fans are familiar with.

He played the role of Lee Dal-sung in the historical K-drama Secret Door . But in 2016, Jo played the role of Kim Do-young in the f an-favorite human and non-human romance drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God . He then starred in Chicago Typewriter and Mr. Sunshine . Before being cast in Narco-Saints , Joo gained popularity for his role as lieutenant colonel Han Tae-seok in the zombie K-drama, Happiness .

‘Squid Game’ Park Hae-soo joins the cast of ‘Narco-Saints’ as an NIS agent

Park Hae-soo is on a roll staring in riveting Netflix K-dramas. After his global role as Sang-woo in Squid Game , Park starred in the Netflix K-drama remake, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area as the maniacal Berlin . Park is one of Korea’s most sought-after actors, well regarded for his roles in Prison Playbook and Chimera .

Park was cast as the character Choi Chang-ho in Narco-Saints . He is “the team leader of the Americas branch of the NIS.” Chang-ho is the one to involve the main character in his plan to capture the dangerous drug lord.

Actor Hwang Jung-min will star as the K-drama’s big bad drug lord, Jeon Yo-hwan

Narco-Saints tells the story of an ordinary businessman forced to infiltrate a drug ring to arrest its leader. Cast in the role of the drug lord, Jeon Yo-hwan is actor Hwang Jung-min. Yo-hwan is dangerous, well connected, and runs his drug-smuggling operation out of Suriname. Unlike some of his co-stars, Hwang is one of the highest-grossing actors for his career on the big screen.

With accolades from 1990, the actor gained immense fame for his roles in The Wailing , Ode to My Father , and more. He starred alongside Lee Jung-jae in Deliver Us From Evil and a special appearance in Lee’s movie, Hunt .

Hwang has had several small-screen roles from The Accidental Couple , Korean Peninsula , and Hush .

Actor Ha Jung-woo joins the cast as the lead character Kang In-gu in ‘Narco-Saints’

The storyline of the Netflix crime K-drama centers on In-hu. The character starts a business in Suriname. While hoping to get rich, In-hu gets caught in the world of illegal drugs. NIS agent Chang-ho tasks a seemingly ordinary man to help bring Yo-hwan to justice.

Much like Hwang, Ha made his star-studded career in movies. As one of Korea’s highest-grossing actors, he gained fame for starring in the serial killer movie The Chaser , Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time , and The Handmaiden . In 2017, he played the role of Gang-rim in the fantasy movie, Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds and the sequel. Narco-Saints will be Ha’s most prominent TV role.

