Read full article on original website
Related
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
Larsa Pippen dating rumor with Michael Jordan’s son sparks mixed reactions
The rumor about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus is quickly going viral, with many Twitter users sharing mixed reactions to the development. Some people are merely poking fun at the situation, especially since it is quite the shocker. However, others couldn’t help but...
Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents
The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
RELATED PEOPLE
Klay Thompson blasts NBA2K for 3-point rating, and he brought receipts
It’s safe to say the Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly pleased with their player ratings in NBA 2K23. Stephen Curry is one of just six players rated 96 or higher, but the reigning Finals MVP comes in one point lower than the top-ranked Giannis Antetokounmpo. Andrew Wiggins’ star turn on Golden State’s title run yielded […] The post Klay Thompson blasts NBA2K for 3-point rating, and he brought receipts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame
The stars came out to support Ohio State on opening night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the biggest star in attendance as he cheered on the Buckeyes in their highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday. OSU delivered as they marked their first win of the season with a huge comeback victory over […] The post Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate
The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
Bronny James drops pics that will get Ohio State basketball fans hyped
Bronny James’ college decision has drawn plenty of speculation. Everyone wants to know where Lebron James’ oldest son will attend college. Bronny recently hinted at his potential decision after releasing pictures of himself in Ohio State basketball gear, per 247 Sports. Lebron James and Bronny James recently visited...
2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off
The Boston Celtics came way too close in bringing home their franchise’s 18th title back in June, but unfortunately ran out of steam against the humming well-oiled machine that was the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry. The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rose to the occasion and dispatched Kevin Durant […] The post 2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant, Zion Williamson’s NBA 2K23 dunk ratings will leave players salivating
NBA 2K23 released some of their official player ratings on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was rated as the highest overall player with a mark of 97. But Ja Morant and Zion Williamson checked in as the highest rated dunkers in the game. Both Williamson and Morant were rated as 97 overall...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dirk Nowitzki fires back at Gilbert Arenas’ comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas previously criticized Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. His comments received backlash from all over the sports world. Former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki is the latest person to react to Arenas’ Antetokounmpo comments. “He (Giannis Antetokounmpo) is one of the best players in the...
‘They forget about what really happened’: Tim Hardaway drops truth-bomb on Heat culture origins
Tim Hardaway Sr., the legendary guard most famously known for his stints with the Run TMC Golden State Warriors and the late 90s Miami Heat, has waited long enough for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and on September 11, he will finally receive the plaudits his illustrious career deserves.
Karl-Anthony Towns has questions after NBA 2K23 three-point ratings release
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns shared his reaction to NBA 2K23’s three-point ratings release on Tuesday. NBA 2K revealed the top 5 three-point shooters in the game, and Towns was surprised to not see his name on the list. Naturally, Stephen Curry leads the way with a...
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
108K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0