NBA

1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell

The Utah Jazz’s decision to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers has been the subject of discussions and several speculations as of late. The New York Knicks were considered the favorite landing spot for Mitchell, so it came as a surprise that the Salt Lake City franchise sent him to the Cavs instead. Not […] The post RUMOR: Knicks collateral damage in Jazz’s alleged ‘payback’ against Donovan Mitchell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents

The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Klay Thompson blasts NBA2K for 3-point rating, and he brought receipts

It’s safe to say the Golden State Warriors aren’t exactly pleased with their player ratings in NBA 2K23.  Stephen Curry is one of just six players rated 96 or higher, but the reigning Finals MVP comes in one point lower than the top-ranked Giannis Antetokounmpo. Andrew Wiggins’ star turn on Golden State’s title run yielded […] The post Klay Thompson blasts NBA2K for 3-point rating, and he brought receipts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame

The stars came out to support Ohio State on opening night. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the biggest star in attendance as he cheered on the Buckeyes in their highly-anticipated matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday. OSU delivered as they marked their first win of the season with a huge comeback victory over […] The post Ryan Day gets real on Ohio State comeback vs. Notre Dame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate

The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com. “If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”...
RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off

The Boston Celtics came way too close in bringing home their franchise’s 18th title back in June, but unfortunately ran out of steam against the humming well-oiled machine that was the Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry. The dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown rose to the occasion and dispatched Kevin Durant […] The post 2 way too early trades Celtics need to pull off appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
