ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man sentenced to 40 years, $100K fine for murder of Newport News dentist

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kI0pZ_0hg361Fn00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The man who plead guilty to the homicide of a local dentist has been sentenced.

Kelly Michael Vance was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine for killing Dr. Bill Trolenberg. Dr. Trolenberg was the lead dentist of Deer Park Dental.

In June 2019, Newport News Police, in conjunction with the Hampton Police Division, arrested Kelly Michael Vance. Vance, a Navy veteran, was initially charged with first-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the death of 65-year-old Dr. William Trolenberg.

On June 19, 2019, police responded to the area of Huber Road and Jefferson Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Trolenberg family
Dr. William Trolenberg's family sent News 3 this statement following Kelly Vance's sentencing in Trolenberg's murder.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Trolenberg, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, right outside his vehicle in the parking lot outside Deer Park Dental. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment, but he later died.

Vance pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He made a deal that if he plead guilty and confessed a motive, his charges would drop to second-degree murder. His motive will not be given until September 2.

The Trolenberg family sent News 3 a statement in response to the sentencing that reads, in part: "We take solace in the fact that the person who took William Trolenberg from his loved ones and the community he served will not be a threat to society for a long time."

Comments / 3

Randolph Stowe
3d ago

Outrageous! The prosecutor gave this monster 40 years instead of life in exchange for the murderer telling a story about why he did it?! 🤬

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Dentist#Veteran#Until September#Violent Crime#Newport News Police#Navy
13News Now

Man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening. Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy