Renee Norris
3d ago
Memphis is just a nasty place . It’s like California’s Watts & Compton combined . I feel so sorry for her and pray that God gives her strength to get through this and pray she will be released and able to come home . Things like this rarely end on a pleasant note .
Body of Eliza Fletcher Found Days After Tennessee Teacher Was Kidnapped During Morning Jog
Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. last Friday, police say The body of missing Tennessee schoolteacher Eliza Fletcher has been found, Memphis police announced Tuesday morning. Fletcher's body was discovered on Monday, approximately seven miles from where the 34-year-old mom of two was seen on surveillance video allegedly being kidnapped. It was found within walking distance of where Fletcher's alleged kidnapper, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, was believed to have been seen cleaning a GMC Terrain hours after Fletcher was kidnapped, according to...
Body found in Memphis is that of abducted teacher and a suspect is being charged with murder, police say
A body found this week in Memphis is that of a teacher who was abducted there while jogging last week, and a suspect is being charged with murder, police said Tuesday.
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Tenn. Teacher's Abduction During Morning Jog
Eliza Fletcher was forced into a vehicle while jogging near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. on Friday Police have made an arrest in the case of a missing Memphis, Tenn., teacher who vanished while on her morning jog last week. Police say that 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was forced into a dark-colored SUV near the University of Memphis at about 4:20 a.m. on Friday in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street. According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, Cleotha Abston, 38,...
Alleged captor of Memphis mother in custody
Authorities are scouring a Memphis neighborhood as the search for the missing mother of two, Eliza Fletcher, stretches into the third day. This morning, police say they found Fletcher’s alleged captor, 38-year-old Cleotha Abston, facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. Police say Abston is yet to say where Fletcher is. According to the affidavit, two witnesses, including Abston’s brother, reported seeing the suspect wash his clothes in a sink and clean the inside of the car with floor cleaner. Police also confirmed to NBC News Abston pled guilty in another kidnapping case more than 20 years ago.Sept. 4, 2022.
Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
Overton Park search connected to missing jogger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office spent a couple of hours searching a wooded area of Overton Park Friday night in connection to the disappearance of St Mary’s teacher Eliza Fletcher. The sheriff’s office isn’t saying what they were looking for, just that they were assisting the Memphis Police Department with […]
Missing mother kidnapped while jogging in Tennessee
Police say Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two, was kidnapped while running near the University of Memphis when an unknown person forced her into a dark SUV.Sept. 3, 2022.
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
Tennessee woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside
"I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don't want to keep this stuff," Christy Pennington said. "It's just scary to me."
Memphis jogger kidnapping makes local joggers rethink routine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Avid runners and walkers in Nashville said they are scared and concerned after a woman was kidnapped while running in Memphis early Friday morning. The popular trails at Percy Warner Park were just as busy heading into the Labor Day weekend. Still, people said they are taking precautions after hearing about the kidnapping. That includes walking in pairs and turning down the music in their headphones to hear if anyone was approaching.
Mother and her 1-year-old child kidnapped at gunpoint while loading groceries outside Target
A mother and her 1-year-old child were kidnapped at gunpoint from a Target parking lot in Tennessee and taken to a bank where the mother was forced to withdraw funds from an ATM, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responding to the Target on Highway 64 at around noon...
Dozens of suffering animals in poor conditions in Hardeman County surrendered
POCAHONTAS, Tenn. -- A tip led to the seizure of more than 30 animals in Hardeman County. The Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a trailer in Pocahontas, where they witnessed animals in poor health and in inhumane conditions, according to Animal Rescue Corps, who rescued all 33 animals, including 29 dogs and four cats.
Couple give birth to son on 901 Day and names him Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For one local family, Memphis holds a special place in their hearts - not only because of the city but due to their new bundle of joy. Fate rules out coincidence any day. “I was in labor the whole 31st and then around the end of...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in Tennessee.
