Not political?? Wow, the speech was sickening. I Thought I had gone back in time; all the way to the 1930s. The old news clips of Hitler and last night of Biden were strangely very similar. The tone, the threats, the language, the message, all the same, the exact same. Hate filled warning, very similar to Hitler’s rant. I could never of imagined a US president saying the things this old fool said last night.
Let's see, first he threatened to use the US military against gun owners and now he said Republicans are a threat against the US. Sounds like he is building up his version of truth. Very simular to speaches of the past that led to tereny.
Addressing the nation and Trump this, Trump that, Trump you, Trump them/they.... Trump in the morn, Trump In the night. How about the real problems facing Americans? Hell at least acknowledge them from time to time
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of New JerseyTravel MavenTabernacle, NJ
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Comments / 19