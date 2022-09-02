Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
3x NBA Champion Says He Wants To Make An NBA Comeback
In an interview with Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press, three-time NBA Champion Patrick McCaw says he wants to make a return to the NBA. The 26-year-old has played for the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward
Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Elite Sharpshooter In Major Trade Scenario
With only a few weeks left until NBA training camp gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers are already beginning to work on game plans for the upcoming season. With a first-time head coach in place in Darvin Ham, it is never too early to start implementing some ideas for the regular season.
Larsa Pippen dating rumor with Michael Jordan’s son sparks mixed reactions
The rumor about Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son Marcus is quickly going viral, with many Twitter users sharing mixed reactions to the development. Some people are merely poking fun at the situation, especially since it is quite the shocker. However, others couldn’t help but...
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
BREAKING: Trail Blazers To Sign Former Lakers And Spurs Player
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Portland Trail Blazers are signing Devontae Cacok. The 25-year-old has played for the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
Details emerge on Collin Sexton's new sign-and-trade contract with Jazz
Details have emerged on the new contract of Jazz combo guard Collin Sexton, a key return piece from the Jazz‘s trade of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, per Bobby Marks of ESPN (Twitter link). Sexton agreed to a four-year, $70.95M guaranteed deal as part of a sign-and-trade with the team that drafted him in the 2018 lottery, the Cavaliers.
‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball
As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
WATCH: LeBron James takes new Lakers recruit under his wing in latest offseason training video
The Los Angeles Lakers have not pulled the trigger on any major offseason moves this summer. Nevertheless, team talisman LeBron James appears to be particularly interested in one of the Lakers’ newest recruits. A clip of LeBron putting in the work with the Lakers’ free-agent signing Troy Brown Jr....
Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents
The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
Karl-Anthony Towns has questions after NBA 2K23 three-point ratings release
Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns shared his reaction to NBA 2K23’s three-point ratings release on Tuesday. NBA 2K revealed the top 5 three-point shooters in the game, and Towns was surprised to not see his name on the list. Naturally, Stephen Curry leads the way with a...
‘They forget about what really happened’: Tim Hardaway drops truth-bomb on Heat culture origins
Tim Hardaway Sr., the legendary guard most famously known for his stints with the Run TMC Golden State Warriors and the late 90s Miami Heat, has waited long enough for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and on September 11, he will finally receive the plaudits his illustrious career deserves.
NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out
We now finally have the NBA 2K23 release date and information on who the NBA 2K23 cover athlete is. Pre-orders open July 7, 2022. NBA 2K23 Release Date: September 9, 2022 NBA 2K23 will be coming out on September 9, 2022. 2K Sports announced that the game will be coming out on September 9, 2022, and […] The post NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is a frequent Twitter user and when the NBA2K23 ratings came out on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t pleased with his 96 rating from Ronnie 2K, publicly calling him out: Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 […] The post Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren’s injury could be a blessing in disguise, per Evan Turner
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but former NBA lottery pick Evan Turner thinks it could benefit him. Holmgren sustained the foot injury while facing LeBron James during a CrawsOver game in Seattle. While it didn’t seem like a big deal initially, the injury took […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren’s injury could be a blessing in disguise, per Evan Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
