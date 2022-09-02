ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward

Lakers trade rumors: LA eyeing Knicks forward. NBA Training Camp begins in a few weeks and although things fell through for the New York Knicks in their hopes to acquire Donovan Mitchell, they may not be finished making changes to their roster. There remains one player on the Knicks roster that would like to be traded. According to the New York Post, Knicks forward Cam Reddish wants a bigger role and doesn’t envision that being a possibility in New York.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

1 Clippers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA right now. Coach Tyronn Lue worked his magic by leading his squad to the eighth seed despite the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers failed to get past the play-in tournament, but there were many revelations who stepped up as the go-to guys, namely Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He smoked me’: Michael Jordan gets personal on JR Smith trash talk that wasn’t even during basketball

As fans of the NBA know all too well, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes everything personally. While most of Jordan’s peers receive the brunt of his competitive fire on the basketball court, especially during the 1990s when Jordan led the Bulls to two separate three-peats, he is just as ruthless off the court. And JR Smith, a two-time NBA champion in his own right, had to learn this the hard way when he played golf with the 59 year-old Hall-of-Famer assumed by most to be the greatest basketball player of all time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors holding pre-training camp workout for 4 veteran free agents

The Golden State Warriors’ penultimate roster spot is still earmarked for Andre Iguodala, and it remains likely they’ll leave the 15th and final roster spot open throughout 2022-23, either saving against the luxury tax or holding out hope for an impact addition on the buyout market before the playoffs. With training camp fast approaching on September 24th, though, Golden State is turning over every roster-building stone regardless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason why ‘everybody wants’ Lakers’ 2027, 2029 picks, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers’ two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 have been the talk of town as of late, and for good reason. During the Donovan Mitchell trade saga, the Lakers had been mentioned as a potential third team to help facilitate the deal. Utah Jazz boss Danny Ainge was reportedly coveting those two picks from LA, so much so that they were even willing to take Russell Westbrook and the financial hit that comes with him if those assets were involved.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out

We now finally have the NBA 2K23 release date and information on who the NBA 2K23 cover athlete is. Pre-orders open July 7, 2022. NBA 2K23 Release Date: September 9, 2022 NBA 2K23 will be coming out on September 9, 2022. 2K Sports announced that the game will be coming out on September 9, 2022, and […] The post NBA 2K23 Release Date: When is NBA 2K23 coming out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is a frequent Twitter user and when the NBA2K23 ratings came out on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t pleased with his 96 rating from Ronnie 2K, publicly calling him out: Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 […] The post Kevin Durant calls out Ronnie 2K on Twitter for ‘laughable’ rating appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren’s injury could be a blessing in disguise, per Evan Turner

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but former NBA lottery pick Evan Turner thinks it could benefit him. Holmgren sustained the foot injury while facing LeBron James during a CrawsOver game in Seattle. While it didn’t seem like a big deal initially, the injury took […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren’s injury could be a blessing in disguise, per Evan Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
